Leslie A. Parks, 33, of Nicklesville, Virginia, was charged Tuesday night by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault following an incident at a house in the 2500 block of Horton Highway. The alleged victim told deputies that Parks pointed a .22 caliber pistol at him during an argument, causing him to fear for his safety. Parks claimed she didn’t know where the gun was. It was located in the living room, Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. Parks was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies investigating a theft in progress call about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Shackleford Road charged a man and woman with theft of property valued at less than $1,000.
Shane M. Clark, 38, of 3159 Shackleford Road, was also charged with criminal trespass and possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Whitney J. Fugate, 33, of 935 Twin Barns Road, was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Mosheim farm property owner blocked a sport utility vehicle in a driveway with his truck to prevent it from leaving, Deputy William Carr said in a report. Clark was asked “if he was there stealing items (and) he replied, ‘Yes,’” the report said. Fugate was located in back of a barn on the property and also detained. “Multiple antique farm equipment and metal equipment parts” had been loaded onto a trailer and inside the SUV Clark parked in the driveway. Other metal parts were laid out by the trailer. A search of Clark’s vehicle located seven Alprazolam pills, 30 syringes, three glass vials containing residue, a metal pill case with residue and and other drug paraphernalia. A bag with suspected marijuana residue was found on Fugate. Clark and Fugate were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A package from Target and other possessions were was stolen June 15 from outside a house in the 3900 block of Clear Springs Road in Limestone, sheriff’s Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The theft was reported on Monday. The victim told deputies that on June 15, a van pulled into her driveway and she heard a knock on her front door, but did not answer because her husband wasn’t home. The van left after about 10 minutes. The victim later discovered the Target package and several other possessions outside the house had been stolen. A garden gnome, air compressor and items in the Target package have a combined valued of about $300.
A Greene County woman who was house-hunting on Facebook was the victim of an apparent scam, sheriff’s Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. The woman told deputies Monday that she and her boyfriend were looking for a house near Chattanooga and made contact with a suspect named in the report. An apparent purchase agreement was reached. The victim was told the keys to the house would be sent to her by express service after she forwarded an initial deposit of $2,200. The money was “sent through Walmart,” but the suspect told the woman he did not receive it. The victim was asked to send the money through a Bitcoin account and complied. The victim became uneasy about the transaction and contacted the suspect, “who became rude and told the victim that maybe they shouldn’t do business,” the report said. She has since been unable to reach the suspect.