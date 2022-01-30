Bridget Deese was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule 2 drug (methamphetamine), and possession of a Schedule 4 drug (Xanax) Friday at noon. Officers responded to 1004 W. Vann Road to reports of a female asleep inside a vehicle at Greeneville’s Finest Car Wash. Deese was found asleep behind the steering wheel in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with the keys in the ignition. Deese appeared lethargic and slow to respond to officers. Deese was asked to step out of the vehicle and perform field sobriety tests, in which she performed poorly. Deese was found to be in possession of four Xanax pills, and a contact case that contained a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing less than half of a gram. She was also found to be in possession of a plastic straw, three syringes, several plastic baggies with white residue, a glass pipe with white residue, and a digital scale with white residue on it. Deese was asked to perform a blood draw at the Greene County Jail which she refused, and she refused to sign the implied consent form. Deese’s bond was set at $6,500, with a court date set for Monday.
Darrell Price was charged with aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest at 7 p.m. Friday at 23 Ocean Blvd. E. Officers responded to the address on the report of a domestic dispute. Officers made contact with the victim who said that she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, Price, and was trying to leave. The victim told officers that Price grabbed her by the hood of her hoodie several times outside of their residence before knocking her to the ground. The victim said that Price then got on top of her and choked her with both of his hands. The victim said that she was unable to breath and was placed in fear for her life by Price's actions. While trying to take Price into custody for aggravated domestic assault, Price was given several commands to get on the ground and was non-compliant. Officers tased Price to gain compliance. Price was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.
Joshua Diamond was charged with domestic assault after a domestic dispute Saturday at 8 p.m. at 102 Alpine Circle. The victim came to the Greeneville Police Department to report that her ex-boyfriend, Diamond, had threatened to kill her dog, and then destroyed her cellphone. The victim said that she had broken up with Diamond on Saturday, and that he had told her that he was going to destroy all her belongings and kill her dog. The victim said that she filmed Diamond, which upset him. Diamond then followed her into their living room, and tried to prevent her from leaving. Diamond then took the victim’s phone from her and destroyed it, therefore preventing her from contacting emergency services. The victim said that Diamond’s actions placed her in fear for her life. Diamond came to the police department about two hours after the victim, and he was taken into custody. Diamond was transported to Greene County Detention Center.