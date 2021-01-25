Timothy D. Gilbert, 34, of 55 Ocean Blvd. E., was charged about 11:05 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and evading arrest. A sport utility vehicle without headlights on was seen on Tusculum Boulevard near Austin Street. Police got behind the SUV, which was being driven at about 15 miles per hour before stopping and signaling to turn on Bohannan Avenue, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Sheriff’s department Lt. Mike Fincher was on Bohannon Avenue and also activated his blue lights. Gilbert allegedly drove around the deputy’s vehicle and continued toward North Main Street, stopping at a stop sign. Another officer blocked the SUV with a patrol car. Gilbert was removed from the vehicle. Gilbert told officers he didn’t stop “because he knew he had not done anything wrong,” the report said. Gilbert gave off a strong odor of alcohol. He could not complete field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Tony A. Melton, 60, of 135 Cicero Ave., was about 4:35 p.m. Friday with driving under the influence-2nd offense by Greeneville police following a two-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Asheville Highway. Melon was driving a car that struck the rear of a sport utility vehicle just north of Marshall Lane. He was attempting to make a right-hand turn onto Marshall Lane when the crash occurred, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. No injuries were reported. The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad assisted Melton out of his car. A witness told police that he spoke with Melton, who was not injured but appeared disoriented. Police smelled “an obvious odor of alcohol” on Melton, who did poorly on field sobriety tests. Melton told police he drank three beers earlier, the report said. Melton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Chuckey man was charged early Sunday with drug- and weapons-related offenses by Greeneville police following a traffic stop. Alan R. Jones, 38, of 150 Boles Lane, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. A records check showed Jones also had an active arrest warrant issued in Greene County for violation of probation. Jones was driving a pickup truck pulled over about 3:10 a.m. Sunday on North Irish Street for a headlight violation. A K-9 unit arrived and K-9 Kid alerted on the truck, Officer Eric David said in a report. Found in the truck were 3.3 grams of methamphetamine, 9.7 grams of marijuana and a Suboxone pill. Jones was carrying a loaded 9-millimeter Glock handgun. Jones was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Bradley H. Key, 21, of 224 Baileyton Road, was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police that Key argued with her and tried to break her phone by throwing it at her. The alleged victim told police she feared Key would harm her. Key was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man who fell asleep Friday afternoon in a barber shop on Tusculum Boulevard was charged by Greenevile police with public intoxication and two drug possession counts. Matthew C. Cutshaw, 32, of 380 Mount Hebron Road, fell asleep about 3 p.m. Friday in the barber shop in the Eastgate Shopping Center, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Police saw Cutshaw having difficulty shutting the barber shop door from the sidewalk and appeared to be unsteady on his feet. Field sobriety tests were conducted, showing indicators of impairment, the report said. A Suboxone pill and eight Xanax pills were found in Cutshaw’s pockets, along with a syringe. Cutshaw was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Ryan J. Cate, 45, of 3050 Chuckey Pike, was taken into custody Saturday night by Greeneville police on an active arrest warrant after allegedly trying to enter to a stranger’s house. Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday to a trespassing call in the 500 block of Crescent Drive and saw a man identified as Cate knocking at the front door. He emitted an odor of alcohol, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Cates first told police he knew who lived there, but then added he “just didn’t have anywhere to go,” the report said. A records check showed Cate had an active violation of probation warrant in Washington County. He was held pending transport there.
A catalytic converter was stolen Friday afternoon from a sport utility vehicle parked in the lot of Premium Waters at 1616 Industrial Road, Greeneville police Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. The car owner told police that when he left work about 5:20 p.m. Friday, he noticed the SUV “was extremely loud.” the report said. The owner looked under the vehicle and saw the catalytic converter had been cut off. Surveillance video from the business will be reviewed.