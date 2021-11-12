Andra R. Hayes, 64, of 145 Crockett Timbers Road, Limestone, was charged about 5:30 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Hayes was the driver in a crash in the first block of Chuckey Highway. As she attempted to get out of the vehicle, Hayes “was very unsteady and had slurred speech,” Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. Hayes was unable to complete field sobriety tests. Several suspected Xanax pills were found in her wallet, the report said. Hayes was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Reban W. Early, 61, of 390 Chestnut Ridge, was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with a felony count of evading arrest, driving on a revoked license-4th offense, possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Early was seen driving on Greystone Road about 12:25 p.m. Thursday by a deputy with knowledge he had an active arrest warrant. A traffic stop was attempted on the pickup truck. The driver sped up and attempted to flee, Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The driver, identified as Early, threw an object out of the driver’s side window during the pursuit “on multiple back roads” before the truck parked at the Chestnut Ridge address. Early attempted to elude deputies on foot but was cut off and taken into custody. A search after arrest located a half a Subutex pill inside a pack of cigarettes. A records check showed Early’s driver’s license was revoked. Early told deputies that he threw a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine out the window during the pursuit. The pipe was recovered. Early was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Alan L. Mead, 43, of 1285 Pates Hill Road, was charged early Friday by sheriff’s deputies with driving on a revoked license-11th offense. A deputy was passed by a vehicle pulling a trailer about 12:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of McDonald Road and Little Chuckey Road. The vehicle had no lights on, Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. A traffic stop was made. A records check showed that Mead’s driver’s license was revoked, with multiple previous offenses. The registration tag on the tow vehicle did not match the one driven by Mead, the report said. Mead told deputies he did not have a license because he could not afford to get it back. He was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Multiple paintball gun shots were fired about 6 p.m. Thursday at a sport utility vehicle in the first block of Kilday Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. The SUV owner told deputies someone in a passing vehicle fired at least 14 shots from a paintball gun. Possible suspects are named in the report. Damage to the SUV totals about $500.
A riding lawn mower, vacuum cleaner and other possessions were stolen Thursday from a front yard in the 7300 block of Lonesome Pine Trail, sheriff’s Deputy George Ball said in a report. The victim said the items were in the yard about 9 a.m. Thursday but missing when she returned home about 6 p.m. The red Toro lawn mower is valued at $1,500. The Hoover vacuum cleaner is worth $100. Other items have a combined value of about $160.