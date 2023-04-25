Allison Claire Varnell, 37, of Douglasville, Georgia, was charged about 7:15 p.m. Monday with driving under the influence following a traffic stop on West Main Street at East Cutler Street, Greeneville police Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Officers investigated a report of an intoxicated woman sitting in a sport utility vehicle on the side of the road. Varnell was asleep in the back seat. Police woke up Varnell. The interior of the SUV smelled of alcohol. Varnell told police she had driven to the location, stopped there and gotten into the back seat. She told police she had “recently” consumed an alcoholic beverage. Varnell did poorly on field sobriety tests. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Andrew W. Shelton, 35, of 1908 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, was charged about 2 p.m. Monday by sheriff’s deputies with felony evading arrest after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop. A car “with a swapped Virginia license plate” was seen leaving a business on Old Stage Road, Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted in the Ravenwood Mobile Home Park on East Ocean Boulevard. When deputies stepped out of a patrol vehicle, the car allegedly driven by Shelton “took off and turned right onto Bainey Broyles Street (and then) turned left across two yards between mobile homes and out the back of the park across a field,” the report said. The car was found abandoned on Longview Drive in front of a gate leading to a wooded area. Greeneville police saw a man walking down nearby Embry Road and confirmed Shelton’s identity. A wallet with Shelton’s identification was in the driver’s seat of the car, the report said. A records check showed that Shelton had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. A female passenger was not located or identified. Shelton was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Two women were charged by Greeneville police with drug-related offenses following a traffic stop about 6 p.m. Monday on Luther Street. Driver Brittany Bowlin, 31, of Washburn in Grainger County, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked license. Passenger Kirsten B. Jones, 19, of 15 Logwood Lane, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A traffic stop was made at the intersection with Lafayette Street due to prior knowledge that Bowlin’s driver’s license is revoked, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Bowlin allegedly gave officers a relative’s name. A K-9 alerted on the car driven by Bowlin. Drug paraphernalia items were found inside. Three Suboxone strips were in Bowlin’s purse. A small amount of suspected meth was found in a cigarette pack in Jones’ purse, the report said. Bowlin and Jones were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court.
Edward L. Kershaw, 53, of 131 S. Main St., was charged about 5 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police Kershaw slapped her in the face after she confronted him about a text message sent to another woman, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Police observed the right side of the alleged victim’s face was red, “and she was visibly shaking and in fear for her safety,” the report said. Kershaw was taken into custody after being served a domestic violence warrant at the East Summer Street address where the alleged offense occurred. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Christopher S. Thacker, 26, of 372 Gravel Woods Court, was charged Monday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault and criminal impersonation. Thacker was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a traffic stop. He allegedly gave police a false name and said he was from Michigan, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. When Thacker’s identity was established, it was found he had an active arrest warrant for domestic assault. Thacker was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.