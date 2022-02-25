Shauntay R. McCrindle, 28, of 11645 Warrensburg Road, Midway, was charged about 9:30 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies were at a traffic stop on Chuckey Ruritan Road South when McCrindle allegedly failed to move over for patrol car blue lights and was using a cellphone while driving. After a traffic stop, a records check found that McCrindle had an active arrest warrant for domestic assault. Before a pat-down search by deputies, McCrindle pulled a marijuana grinder from her crotch area. She was taken to the county Workhouse Annex and after exiting a patrol car, a plastic bag was seen in the back seat. McCrindle denied having any additional contraband, but once she entered the workhouse was seen attempting to swallow “multiple” small plastic bags, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in the report. McCrindle eventually spit the bags out and was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, where she was held in lieu of bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man was charged in connection with the theft Thursday night of a pickup truck by Greeneville police. Donnie E. Johnson, 47, of 1005 Raders Sidetrack Road, was charged with with theft of property, vandalism and possession of burglary tools. Police received a be on the lookout alert about 9:45 p.m. Thursday for a black Chevrolet truck after a passer-by saw a person in the truck in the 300 block of Cherry Street who appeared to be tampering with it, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Police spotted a truck matching the description with its lights on several blocks down Cherry Street in the parking lot of the former Greeneville Wood Ministry. Another man on scene told police that Johnson had called him to give the truck battery a jump. Police found the truck steering column was broken and the ignition wire cut. Tools used in the alleged theft were inside the truck, the report said. Johnson allegedly admitted he had gotten the truck started but the motor quit down the road. The owner was contacted and told police he wanted to press charges. A records check showed the person with Johnson, 43-year-old William J. Luttrell, of 120 Debusk Road, had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. Johnson and Luttrell were in custody pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Copper gutters were reported stolen Thursday from the Numark building at 101 Myers St., a Greeneville police report said. An employee noticed four lengths of gutters were gone Thursday. The gutters are valued at $100.