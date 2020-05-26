Haylee R. Woolsey, 26, of 300 Sunnydale Road, was charged about 1:30 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence following a traffic stop in the 6000 block of Asheville Highway. Woolsey was southbound on Asheville Highway and was seen crossing the center and fog lines of the road several times, Deputy Thomas Culler said in a report. Woolsey emitted an odor of alcohol after the traffic stop. She did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Woolsey allegedly admitted to drinking earlier in the day. An open alcohol container was found in her vehicle. Woolsey was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Matthew T. Shepherd, 40, of Rutledge in Grainger County, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault following an incident on northbound Interstate 81 in Greene County. Deputies were called to the 33 mile marker area of I-81. An off-duty Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent stopped after witnessing an “active domestic assault” at the location, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The ATF agent had Shepherd detained at gunpoint and told deputies he saw Shepherd “physically pushing” the alleged victim against a vehicle. Shepherd and the alleged victim would not provide any details of the incident to deputies. The alleged victim had marks on her inner left arm. Shepherd was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A bullet was fired about 10:30 p.m. Friday into a house in the 9600 block of Warrensburg Road, sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report. The resident told deputies “someone had fired a shot and it had struck the house causing damage,” the report said. No injuries were reported. A bullet passed through a wall, struck the ceiling and then went through a glass patio door, breaking a pane of glass. The shot was apparently fired from the roadway, “possibly at a sign that was in the line of fire,” the report said. The bullet was recovered and placed into evidence. Damage to the glass door totals $500.
Greeneville police are investigating the weekend theft of a car from a parking lot in the 600 block of North Main Street. The theft of the 1993 Honda sedan was reported Monday afternoon. The owner told police she let a Chuckey man borrow the car and it was stolen from the North Main Street location. The car is valued at $1,000,
A Chuckey Highway woman told sheriff’s deputies Friday she was swindled out of $1,500 after paying for a lawn mower advertised on a Facebook marketplace page. The victim paid the money to a woman in Nebraska but did not receive the lawn mower, sheriff’s Deputy John Stills said in a report. The victim told deputies that she was given an eBay link to purchase the lawn mower. “The entire situation was a scam,” the report said. The victim contacted a government website to report the incident.
A utility trailer attached to a pickup truck was stolen between Friday night and about 5:30 a.m. Saturday while the truck was parked at Volunteer Speedway on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Wayne Wilhoit said in a report. A handgun in the trailer was also stolen. The truck was parked in a field near the speedway entrance. The black 6-by-12 foot wooden trailer is valued at $1,000. The 9 mm handgun is worth $210.
A television set and compound bow were among possessions taken in a burglary Saturday afternoon of a house in the 800 block of Forest Street in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Mathews said in a report. The person who reported the burglary told deputies that when she arrived at the address, a door was open and she heard someone trying to break into the house. She did not enter and left to call the sheriff’s department. No one was inside when deputies arrived. Other items stolen include golfing and camping equipment, a weed trimmer and a fishing pole. The value of the items stolen exceeds $850.
A weed trimmer, bird house, a garden hose and lawn figurines were among items stolen between May 16 and Sunday from a property in the 500 block of Campbell Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in the report. Bug spray, law chemical and a gas jug were also taken. The items are collectively valued at more than $520.
Stereo speakers, an amplifier and a weed trimmer were stolen Friday morning from a pickup truck in the 1300 block of Bolton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. Suspects listed in the report were seen around the truck by a witness. The possessions have a combined value of more than $1,000.