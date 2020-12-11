A package containing an iPhone delivered Thursday by UPS to an apartment address in the 1700 block of Kiser Boulevard was stolen, Greeneville police said in a report. The recipient discovered the phone had been stolen when he got home from work. The iPhone 11 is valued at $650.
A customer attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill about 5 a.m. Thursday at the Marathon station at 860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. A clerk told police a man attempted to pay for a drink with the counterfeit bill. He left before police arrived. The business did not lose any merchandise. The man left in a Nissan pickup truck. The fake $20 bill was taken into evidence.
A man found sleeping about 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the U.S. Post Office at 220 W. Summer St. was charged by Greeneville police with criminal trespass. Daniel Curtis Ward, 61, of 2030 Old Mountain Road, had previously been trespassed from the property, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Police saw Ward sleeping on the lobby floor while doing a business check. Ward was issued a summons the night before for the same offense, the report said. Ward was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into the theft of cash early Wednesday from the Blue Springs Wash at 8165 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim. The business owner received a call from a cleaning crew about an alarm that activated, and drove to the business. He found the coin machine had been tampered with and $300 had been taken, Chief Deputy David Beverly said in a report. A surveillance video review showed a man and woman broke into the machine and took the money. The woman acted as a lookout and also washed laundry while the man tampered with the coin machine and broke into it, the report said. Damage to the coin machine totals $1,000. Investigators learned that similar thefts have occurred in Hamblen County and are under investigation there.
Two guns, power tools and collectable coins were among possessions stolen between Monday and Tuesday from a sport utility vehicle parked on Violet Court in Chuckey, Chief Deputy David Beverly said in a report. The victim reported the theft Wednesday. She told deputies that she is in the process of moving and was staying at a friend’s house, parking the SUV in the street about 7 p.m. Monday. On Tuesday morning, the victim noticed a smell of tobacco smoke in the unlocked vehicle. When she looked inside the SUV later, she discovered items missing from the cargo area and back seat, the report said. Possessions listed as missing include a shotgun, handgun, 30 to 40 collectable coins, two old $2 bills, a gold watch, tools, battery charger, car titles and other personal papers. The combined value of the items stolen exceeds $1,500.
A Greene County woman told Greeneville police that money was withdrawn from her credit union account between June 30 and Nov. 18 by someone using her debit card information. The fraud was reported Wednesday. The victim told police that she found several suspicious withdrawals totaling $500 from her savings account. The debits occurred at two ATM locations on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The report listed a total loss of $8,000. A bank statement was placed into evidence. The victim was advised to cancel all her debit cards and get new ones. An investigation continues.