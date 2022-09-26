Michael A. Munera, 41, of Greeneville, was charged about 11:10 p.m Friday with possession of a schedule VI drug and was served a warrant for his arrest by Greeneville police. Officer Jon Myers saw Munera getting into a car at a gas station in the 1900 block of Snapps Ferry Road. According to a report, Myers said he knew Munera had a warrant on file with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Myers contacted the Sheriff’s Department and confirmed the warrant was active. Myers spoke with the suspect and advised Munera of his warrant. Munera allegedly denied that he was Munera and said he did not speak English. Officers then searched the passenger side compartment of the vehicle where Munera was seated and found Marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, Myers said in the report. Munera was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Justin Gray, 35, of 114 Meadowbrook Drive, Unicoi, was charged about 9:45 a.m Friday with a warrant for his arrest and for violating a speeding law by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jordan Williams pulled Gray over at West Andrew Johnson Highway and Mt. Pleasant Road for driving 79 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. A records check showed that Gray had an active warrant for violation of probation. Gray was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Khadijah Wailani Achi, 19, of 1446 War Valley Road, Rogersville, was charged about 7 a.m. Sunday with public intoxication and underage drinking by the Greeneville Police Department. Law enforcement was called to address a female allegedly attempting to enter a vehicle at the 1300 block of Tusculum Boulevard, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. A strong odor of alcohol could be detected on her. The suspect allegedly had difficulty standing and did not know where she was, according to the report. Achi was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.