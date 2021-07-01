Two relatives involved in a physical altercation about 3 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 2100 block of Pottertown Road in Midway were both charged with aggravated domestic assault, sheriff’s Deputy Peter Wellman said in a report. Charged were Billy A. Chamblin, 58, of 255 Peaceful Valley Lane, Bulls Gap; and Terry A. Chamblin, 42, of 2130 Pottertown Road. Terry Chamblin told deputies he was punched in the face. Billy Chamblin said he was struck in the head with a picture frame, the report said. Deputies were unable to determine a primary aggressor. Both men had cuts on their heads but refused medical treatment. Both were held without bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Misty J. Clawson, 43, of 60 Mt. Hebron Road, was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault and other offenses. Clawson was also charged with possession of a Schedule V drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. The alleged victim told deputes that she was shoved while trying to escort Clawson out of the house. A search of Clawson located a pill fob and cut straw with drug residue in one front pants pocket and two suspected Gabapentin pills in the other, the report said. Clawson was held without bond ending a first schedule appearance Friday in court.
A man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Walmart parking lot will be issued an arrest warrant for indecent exposure, a Greeneville police report said. The woman called police after she walked to her car in a parking spot next to a van where a man was sitting. The man motioned her toward him and he exposed himself, the report said. The woman got in her car, locked the doors and called police as the man drove away, making it appear he was looking for another parking spot, the report said. A traffic stop on the van was made on East Andrew Johnson Highway near Walmart. The man denied the allegation, the report said.
A rock was thrown through the windshield of a 2013 Nissan sedan early Wednesday in the 900 block of Sinking Springs Road. The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report. Damage to the windshield totals $300.