Someone who has apparently been breaking into parked cars and taking items and cash targeted the vehicles of residents of Grapevine Trail in Greeneville, a Greeneville Police Department report Sunday indicates. A Grapevine Trail resident reported to GPD officer Chase Bible early Sunday afternoon that cash totaling $315 had been stolen from two parked vehicles. When the man communicated with neighbors, they told him they too had similarly suffered theft of items in their parked vehicles. The resident who contacted GPD was able to provide police a video, provided by a neighbor and showing a suspect in the thefts. Others in the neighborhood reportedly may also be able to provide video evidence to police, the report noted.
A Johnson City man was arrested in Greeneville about 7 p.m. Friday on an outstanding domestic abuse warrant out of Sullivan County after the TBI tipped off Greeneville police that he was in Walmart attempting to purchase a handgun. The GPD report says an officer found Larry L. Sisk of Harrell Road, Johnson City, at the firearms counter at Greeneville's Walmart and placed him under arrest on the outstanding warrant. A firearm was found in Sisk's vehicle and confiscated as evidence and for safekeeping, the report says.
An Elk Street man, Coty Willett, was summoned for a Feb. 17 court appearance after GPD officer Robert Anderson stopped Willett's Pontiac vehicle, which the officer reported seeing run a stop sign at Sevier Avenue and Franklin Street late Friday night. Willett was found to have a suspended license and no insurance and was charged with diving while his license is suspended and violation of the financial responsibility law.
A reported possible hostage situation at a Locust Street address Friday morning was investigated by Greeneville police and led to a charge of domestic assault being placed against Kevin Roberts, Locust Street, who already had warrants against him for domestic violence and violation of probation. The investigating officer, Matthew Stanley, reported he was told by a woman at the incident site that Roberts had “hit her and headbutted her earlier in the night,” caused bruises and scratches on her arm and neck, and when she tried to leave the house, pulled her back by her clothes, causing them to rip. Roberts was found hiding under a porch, served with his two prior warrants and charged with a new count of domestic assault.
GPD officer Larry Gilbert was told Saturday afternoon by a Greeneville thrift store employee that items have apparently been stolen from that store, located on Idletime Drive, sometime over about the past month. The employee told Gilbert that the store building has not been damaged, and that the store has been open less frequently than usual due to the pandemic. Items missing include batteries, a battery tester, assorted tools and cash. No suspects were named.