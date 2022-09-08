Drug possession offenses were filed against a man about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police following a traffic stop on Kiser Boulevard. Kevin S. King, 50, of 88 Fairfield Drive, was charged with manufacture of methamphetamine, delivery or sale of meth, delivery or sale of a Schedule I drug, delivery or sale of a Schedule II drug, driving while in possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale. A traffic stop was conducted on a car with a loud muffler driven by King, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. A sheriff’s department K-9 unit was called in to assist.The K-9 alerted on a box in the trunk of the car. The box contained 25.4 grams of suspected meth, 14 grams of mushrooms, 38 grams of marijuana, eight Lortab pills, 17 Xanax pills, 15 grams of THC wax and numerous plastic bags. Several digital scales were also found in the car. King was carrying a wallet containing ash and a cellphone. King claimed ownership of the items in the car, the report said. A female passenger was released. King was also cited for a muffler violation. King was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man and woman attempted to pass a counterfeit $50 bill about 12:30 a.m. Monday at the McDonald’s restaurant on Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville police Officer Will Ervin said in a report. The incident was reported Tuesday to police. A restaurant manager said after the couple gave the fake $50 bill to an employee, a counterfeit pen confirmed it was not real. The couple was confronted and the man took it back, the report said. A similar incident involving a counterfeit $50 bill occurred about 3 a.m. Monday at the McDonald’s restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway, the report said. A manager at that restaurant texted the manager at the Tusculum Boulevard location that a counterfeit bill was presented there, but the suspect left after an employee said a manager would have to look at it.
A GPS system, a knife and some change were stolen from a sport utility vehicle Saturday while it was parked on a used car lot in the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road, Greeneville police Officer Jason Hope said in a report. The theft was reported Tuesday. A man and woman were seen going through the vehicle on the lot, the report said. The Garmin GPS system is valued at $100. Video evidence is available.
Jacqueline S. Robinette, 30, of 115 Loblolly Drive, Mosheim, was charged about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. Police received a report of an intoxicated woman at the Walgreens pharmacy on Asheville Highway. Robinette was located in a car in the Ingles supermarket parking lot. A traffic stop was made, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Robinette “showed several signs of methamphetamine use,” the report said. She showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. About a half-gram of suspected meth was found in one of Robinette’s pockets. Robinette was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man and woman were charged with drug-related offenses following a traffic stop by sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night in the 500 block of Snake Road. Karen L. Easterly, of 155 Sequoia Trail, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Jason A. Wilburn, of 1585 Old Jonesboro Road, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. A sport utility vehicle driven by Easterly was seen about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday turning onto Snake Road from Grassy Creek Road without using a turn signal, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report. Easterly and Wilburn denied having anything illegal in the SUV. A K-9 performed an open air sniff and alerted on the SUV. A glass bong was found under the passenger seat. Also found was a morphine pill, Clonazepam pills and empty plastic bags. When Easterly arrived at the Greene County Detention Center, she handed a deputy a plastic bag containing methamphetamine residue. Easterly and Wilburn were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Jeffery Allen Swofford, 28, of 740 Calico Road, Afton, was taken into custody about 3 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police as a fugitive from justice from another state. Police went to Walmart on a shoplifting call. A records check on Swofford found that he had a full extradition warrant from Florida for violation of probation for a drug offense, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Florida authorities will extradite Swofford, the report said.
Greeneville police Tuesday morning assisted federal agents in taking a man into custody sought on an arrest warrant for receiving or possessing child pornography. Kevin L. Harrison, of 1120 Arnold Road, was taken to the U.S. District Courthouse in Greeneville and served with an indictment charging him with the offense, a police report said. Harrison was taken into custody without incident at Walmart.
Lawn care equipment was stolen Tuesday from the Wesleyan Bible Tabernacle Church on West Church Street, Greeneville police Officer Wesley Goforth said in a report. A leaf blower, two weed trimmers and a gas can were stolen from the property. The combined value of the items is about $650. A possible suspect is named in the report.
Ammunition for several firearms was stolen between Sunday and Tuesday from a garage in the 1800 block of Whitehouse Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. A relative of the victim noticed the garage door open on Monday. The victim did not leave the door open. Ammunition for five guns valued at a combined total of about $2,000 was stolen. A rifle valued at $140 was also stolen, the report said.