A man carrying a clipboard exposed himself to customers in Walmart on Friday afternoon. According to a report by Greeneville police, a victim reported that the suspect was carrying the clipboard in front of his pelvic region and moved it away to expose his penis through unzipped shorts. The man was identified in video footage but had left the store before police arrived, the report said.
A cell phone was reported stolen on Friday evening from the Murphy USA gas station located next to Walmart at 3755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. The victim of the theft reported to Greeneville police that after using the store bathroom, he left without realizing he had left the phone until he reached Pal’s, 3265 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. He returned to the gas station, but the phone was no longer there. The phone is valued in the report at $800-1,000.
Greeneville police responded to Walmart, 3755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to discuss a series of shoplifting incidents that reportedly occurred between May 13 and June 18. According to the report, suspect named in the report used the self checkout and paid for only some items. The suspect bagged unscanned items and left the store. Items listed in the report as having been stolen between the given dates include food items as well as two pairs of sunglasses and two candles. The stolen merchandise is valued in total at about $130.
A counterfeit $100 bill was passed at the Quick Stop gas station at 601 Asheville Highway on Sunday morning. According to the report by Greeneville police, a regular customer passed the bill at the store, but the bill was declined after an employee used a counterfeit detecting pen on the bill. The store did not lose any money in the incident, the report said.