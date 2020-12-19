Carla S. Church, 37, of 3121 Old Kentucky Road S., was charged Thursday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim stepped between Church and another person in an attempt to break up an argument, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The alleged victim was struck by Church and suffered abrasions and bruises in the neck area. Church was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Bailey S. Foster, 25, of 1417 Upland Ave., was charged about 2 a.m. Friday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said she was trying to keep Foster from leaving the house out of concern for her safety. The alleged victim said she was taken to the ground by Foster, who was restrained by another resident until officers arrived. Foster was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man attempted to pass a counterfeit $10 bill about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Quick Stop Market at 601 Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The man tried to pay for merchandise with the bill, which was determined to be counterfeit by a clerk. The man told the clerk he was on probation and left without the items he tried to purchase, the report said. The counterfeit $10 bill was taken into evidence.
A catalytic converter was stolen between Wednesday and Thursday morning from a van parked at the Sunrise Community, 1705 W. Main St. An employee told Greeneville police that when he came to work Thursday morning, he found that someone had stolen the catalytic converter from a Ford work van in the parking lot. The estimated value of the catalytic converter is about $600.
A house in the 1200 block of White Sands Road was burglarized Thursday, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. A door lock was forced to provide entry to the house, which had been “ransacked,” the report said. The victims were conducting an inventory Thursday to determine what was stolen.
A pickup truck was vandalized Thursday while parked on a property in the 3800 block of Brown Springs Road, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The windshield and driver’s side window was broken out of the truck, and both sides of the truck had been damaged by spray paint. The 2009 GMC Sierra truck is valued at $7,000. A possible suspect is named in the report.