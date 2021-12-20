Justin D. Brown, 38, listed as homeless, was charged about 5:15 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense and other offenses. Police investigated a report of an unconscious man behind the wheel of a car in the parking lot of Jost International at 5080 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. Brown was located in the car, which had the key in the ignition and engine running, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Brown woke up after an officer tapped on the window and seemed “very confused,” the report said. A records checked showed his driver’s license is revoked. A white powder substance was seen on Brown’s pants. Brown did poorly on field sobriety tests. A search of Brown’s pockets after he was taken into custody found about a half-gram of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, Clonazepam and Alporazolam pills and another unidentified pill. The registration tag on Brown’s car was switched and he did not have vehicle insurance, the report said. Brown allegedly refused to have blood drawn. He additionally charged with violation of the implied consent law, driving on a revoked license-8th offense, possession of a Schedule II drug, violation of the financial responsibility law and a registration violation. Brown was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jackie W. Brown, 30, of 306 S. Lake St., was charged early Sunday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Police on patrol saw a car being driven erratically on East Bernard Avenue, and turn onto West Bernard Avenue at a high rate of speed, Sgt. Justin House said in a report. Police smelled the odor of burning rubber and found after a traffic stop the car had a flat tire. Subsequent investigation showed the car had struck a porch in the 300 block of East Bernard Avenue and left the scene, the report said. Brown did poorly on field sobriety tests and allegedly refused to sign the implied consent form. A search warrant was obtained to draw blood. Brown was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Dustin A. Porter, 27, of 300 Jones Chapel Lane, was charged Friday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies she was in a verbal argument with Porter when he began to choke her and use his hands to strike her, causing her nose to bleed and swelling on one eye. Porter also threatened to kill the alleged victim, who is pregnant, Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. The alleged victim received treatment at a hospital. Porter was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Four catalytic converters were stolen from rental trucks parked in the lot at Beamer’s Floors N More, 4185 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The theft was reported Friday afternoon. A metal saw was apparently used to cut the catalytic converters off the trucks, the report said. The combined value of the catalytic converters is $2,000. Surveillance video is available for review.
Two televisions, a video game and tools were among items stolen Sunday from a house in the first block of Crockett Timbers Road. The homeowner told sheriff’s deputies there was a fire at the house in November and he discovered the missing possessions when he went there Sunday morning and found the front door kicked in. Deputies were told by a witness that two men drove to the address earlier Sunday morning and made “multiple trips” in and out of the house. The combined value of the stolen items is about $700. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A sport utility vehicle was stolen Friday from a Ward Park driveway, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The SUV was stolen while the victim was at work. The 2010 Ford Edge is valued at $10,000.