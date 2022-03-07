Brian L. Rogers, 51, of 145 Crockett Timbers Road, was charged about 5:35 p.m. Saturday with possession of a Schedule II drug and public intoxication after Greeneville police investigated a report of a man walking in the 500 block of Crescent Drive “hitting houses and mailboxes” with a wooden bat, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. Rogers appeared intoxicated and was detained. A search of Rogers turned up a pipe and an empty plastic bag containing residue. Rogers allegedly admitted to using drugs. Another search of Rogers before being admitted to the Greene County Detention Center located a plastic bag holding suspected methamphetamine. Rogers was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court. At least one house was damaged by Rogers, but the owner declined to press charges, the report said.
Robert D. Ferguson, of 7585 Lonesome Pine Trail, was charged about 5:25 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police investigated a report of a man attempting to sell vapes containing THC, the active ingredient of marijuana. Officers received information Ferguson was going to meet a juvenile at the Greeneville Commons. He was located in a car parked at Little Caesars Pizza, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Ferguson allegedly admitted to having THC and a vape pen, but denied trying to sell them to a juvenile. Ferguson was issued a criminal summons to appear Monday in court.
Christopher J. Lussier, 53, of 3088 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged about 8 a.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence after being found asleep in a car at a gas pump at the Quick Stop Market, 6736 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. The car was running and was turned off. Lussier was woken up. He gave off a strong odor of alcohol, Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. Lussier did poorly on field sobriety tests. Bond was set pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Raeshauna J. Potter, of 990 Bill Martin Road, Afton, was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule VI drug and having no proof of vehicle insurance following a traffic stop on West Andrew Johnson Highway at the Kingsport Highway intersection. A traffic stop was conducted about 8:40 p.m. Friday on a car driven by Potter with a non-working headlight, Officer Jason Hope said in a report. An odor of marijuana was smelled in the car. Potter told police there was some marijuana in the center console. More suspected marijuana was found in the passenger-side back door pocket, the report said. Potter was also issued a light law citation. Potter was issued a criminal summons on the other charges to appear Monday in court.
Shotgun ammunition was stolen Saturday in the burglary of a mobile home in the first block of Alisha Drive West, Greeneville police Officer Hal Adair said in a report. Forcible entry was made to the mobile home. The shotgun shells are valued at $200. A tackle box was removed but left at the scene.
Two tires were slashed early Sunday on a car parked in the Twin Oaks Village apartment complex in the 1100 block of Arnold Road, Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Damage to the tires totals $200. A suspect is named in the report.
A burglary between Thursday night and Friday morning occurred in a house in the 600 block of South Main Street. The burglary was reported Sunday. The owner told police a key was used to gain entry. A man doing repairs on the house told the owner the door was unlocked when he arrived Friday morning. A power drill and battery charger owned by the man were stolen. The air conditioning vents in the house were found open. There may have been something hidden in the vents, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. The drill is valued at $100.
Five solar lights were stolen between Thursday and Friday from two gravesites at Hunt’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery at 7500 Newport Highway, sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Two posts holding the solar lights were also stolen. A family member told deputies similar thefts had happened “multiple times in the past.” The solar lights are valued at $50.