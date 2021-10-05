Marcel T. Bowman, 23, of 313 N. Loretta St., was charged Monday night by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault. Bowman told police that a man and woman at the address were arguing in the driveway and he became involved to break it up, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Bowman and the man got into a physical altercation and a knife was displayed. The alleged victim had a “gouged eye that was bleeding” and marks and bruises on his arm, the report said. He told police that Bowman also allegedly pulled a knife on him the day before because he did not return his food stamp card. A video was later provided to police showing Bowman holding a knife in the direction of the alleged victim. The incident took place in front of a 2-year-old child, the report said. Bowman was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Norberto Martinez Sr., 22, of 1109 Woodlawn Drive, was charged Monday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police Martinez argued with her and he punched her in the head. Martinez appeared to have been drinking earlier and was determined to be the primary aggressor, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Telford man charged Friday night with driving under the influence-3rd offense by Greeneville police after a three-vehicle wreck had a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court. Dillon B. Brewer, 28, of 192 Starnes Road, was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a revoked license. Brewer also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. Police arriving at the scene of a three-vehicle crash about 9:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and North Rufe Taylor Road. Witnesses told police the driver of a sport utility vehicle involved in the crash ran into nearby woods. Brewer was found lying in a creek with a bloody nose and ear. Brewer allegedly admitted to drinking from an empty vodka bottle and other drinks found in the SUV. Field sobriety tests were not done because of possible injuries Brewer suffered in the crash. Brewer consented to a blood draw, the report said.
John L. Nipper, 51, of Randolph Street, Clinton, was charged Sunday morning by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. A driven by Nipper did not comply during an attempted traffic stop about 9:30 a.m. by a Greeneville police officer and continued until seen on Erwin Highway, Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. Lights and siren were activated by a deputy in Tusclum city limits. The car remained in its lane “never speeding excessively and eventually came to a stop at mile marker 43 on I-26 east bound,” the report said. Nipper was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A welding helmet and a hoodie were stolen early Sunday from a pickup truck parked in the 200 block of Gramdview Avenue, Greenville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The truck owner told police that he was in his bathroom about 12:45 a.m. Sunday when “someone smacked the window.” He went outside to see who caused the noise and saw a thin man about 6 feet tall running from the truck parked in his yard and go behind his house. The truck door was unlocked. The welding helmet and hoodie have a combined value of $500.