Giovanni Sanchez, 42, of 207 Dogwood Drive, was charged early Saturday by Greeneville police with domestic assault in connection with an incident that began Friday night and ended in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The alleged victim told police that Sanchez had earlier become upset over a child custody case not resolved to his liking. He learned about the result while the two were having dinner at another Greeneville restaurant. After leaving the restaurant, Sanchez threw the alleged victim’s cellphone out of a vehicle on East Barton Ridge Road and tried to take her purse. The alleged victim pulled back, resulting in "her landing on her left hip on the roadway,” Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. The alleged victim got in her car and attempted to drive away, with Sanchez following her and cutting her off. The alleged victim pulled into the Taco Bell parking lot, where video footage shows Sanchez cutting her off in the drive-through area. Restaurant employees came to her aid and Sanchez drove away. Sanchez was taken into custody at home and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Tommy L. McGuire, 35, of 101 Pine Loop, was charged about 7:45 a.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls. Police went to a house on the 300 block of Cherry Street in response to a dropped call to 911 Dispatch, Officer Will Ervin said in a report. On the way, police were advised of a second dropped call to 911, which could not get the caller to answer, Officer Will Ervin said in a report. McGuire was seen walking out the back of the house and detained. The alleged victim told officers she and McGuire argued and when she told him she was going to call police, he “tried to smack her phone out of her hand,” causing her to drop it. McGuire was determined to be the primary aggressor and was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Brandi L. Love, of 9840 Lonesome Pine Trail, was charged about 11:45 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The stop was made on a car with one headlight out, Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report. Love was a passenger. A records check showed that Love was recently charged with drug-related offenses, and a K-9 was deployed. The K-9 alerted on the car and officers found a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine, the report said. Love claimed ownership of the pipe. She was issued a criminal summons to appear Monday in court.
Martha A. Berry, 46, of Knoxville, was served arrest warrants Friday night by Greeneville police for an earlier incident in the 900 block of West Main Street. Berry was charged with resisting arrest and trespassing. After receiving a second trespassing call about Berry from a closed business, she was located behind a nearby business. Berry’s personal items were behind the business and she was walking around the building, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Police attempted to detain Berry to to issue a trespassing citation, but she allegedly attempted to flee on foot. An attempt to secure Berry’s arm to detain her failed when she pulled away, and Berry was taken to the ground. She allegedly tried to resist officers after being placed in handcuffs and complained of knee pain. Berry was taken by Greene County-Greenevile EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital with a police escort. Berry was served the arrest warrants when released. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A pistol was reported stolen Saturday from a house on Ocean Boulevard East, Greeneville police Officer Anthony Price said in a report. The pistol was last seen the previous weekend and may have been stolen then, the report said. The Canik 9 millimeter pistol is valued at $430. A possible suspect is named in the report.