Timothy L. Necessary, 31, of 135 Jones Lane, was charged about 1:20 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI drug and driving on a suspended license-3rd offense. A records check showed the sport utility vehicle driven by Necessary had a switched license plate and Necessary also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The SUV was seen drifting over the white line several times on West Summer Street and a traffic stop was made. Necessary told deputies that he did not have a driver’s license or vehicle insurance, and had an active arrest warrant. A search of the SUV located a plastic bag containing suspected meth, another bag holding suspected marijuana, syringes, a cut straw, two pipes, a grinder, a digital scale, small bag with residue and a bag with a marijuana cigarette. Necessary was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Jonesborough woman was charged Thursday morning by Greeneville police with criminal impersonation and methamphetamine possession following a traffic stop on Leonard Street. Julia L. Turner, 50, of Forest View Drive, was also charged with driving on a suspended license, cited for speeding and served an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. Turner was paced on radar driving 49 mph in a 30 mph speed zone on Baileyton Road. A traffic stop was made. Turner told police she didn’t have her driver’s license with her and allegedly gave a false name with the correct Social Security number for that person, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. During a records check, the picture of the person whose name Turner gave did not resemble her, and she gave officers correct identity information. Turner told police there was meth in the vehicle. One gram of meth was found in a backpack on the passenger seat. The records check also confirmed the active arrest warrant and that Turner’s driver’s license was suspended, the report said. Turner was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Tyler J. Shirk, 21, of Mauldin, South Carolina, was charged about 9:45 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with criminal trespass after he was found hiding in a dorm room closet in a building on the Tusculum University campus, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. Lilly had previously been trespassed from university property and charged with trespassing, the report said. Shirk was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
About 20 windows in a building at 100 Saville Loop in Mohawk were broken between April 27 and Tuesday, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. A property overseer discovered the vandalism Tuesday night. The building was intact on April 27. “Multiple windows were broken out of the building,” the report said. A baseball bat was found, along with a can of paint spilled on the rear steps of the building. A bag containing women’s clothing was found on the side of the building, the report said. A damage estimate was not immediately available.
A portable radio was stolen Thursday from a car parked on a Gravel Woods Road property, sheriff’s Sgt. John Stills said in a report. The owner told deputies he saw an older model car drive by his house about 3 a.m. Thursday, and the occupants may be responsible for the theft. The Craftsman radio is valued at $400.
Two license plates were stolen between April 26 and Thursday from a flatbed trailer and a semi trailer parked at ETI Transportation, 1622 Industrial Road, Greeneville police said in a report. The plate numbers were entered into the National Crime Information Center database. The license plates are valued at $90 each.
A chain saw was stolen between Monday and Wednesday from a garage in the 500 block of Barren Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Billy Walters said in a report. The property owner said the garage door was pried open by someone who entered and stole the chain saw. A car parked in a carport had pry marks on the door in an apparent break-in attempt. The Stihl chain saw is valued at $100.
Possessions were stolen between Monday and Wednesday from a house in the 100 block of Pitt Loop in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. The owner went to the house Wednesday afternoon and saw a side door open. He found the interior ransacked. The owner is conducting an inventory to determine what was stolen. He told deputies the house had been burglarized twice in the past.
A Chuckey woman told sheriff’s deputies Tuesday her dog was stolen on April 16 from a relative’s address. The owner said that a suspect named in the report posted pictures of what she believes is the stolen dog on Facebook. The blue heeler dog is valued at $200.