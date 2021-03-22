A man trying to purchase a gun Friday morning at a Greeneville pawn shop was found to have an active arrest warrant issued in Sullivan County, Logan N. King, 24, of 7680 Baileyton Road. was taken into custody by police, who were contacted by a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent about the warrant. King was held for Sullivan County authorities.
A man pulled over in a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police on Whirlwind Road was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Greene County. Marty D. Ottinger, of 44 Slate Creek Road, was served the violation of probation warrant and charged with driving on a suspended license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for a registration violation. While on patrol on Whirlwind Road near Sunrise Drive, an officer got behind a pickup truck with a registration tag for another vehicle, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. A records check showed that his driver’s license was suspended and that Ottinger had the active warrant. Ottinger was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
George M. Cox, 61, of 3354 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, was charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Police responded to a call about 5:30 p.m. Friday about a man and woman arguing in the parking lot of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Cox was standing outside a vehicle holding an open beer can near a six-pack on the ground with one beer missing, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report. Cox was “swaying” and gave clues of impairment during field sobriety tests. He allegedly disregarded an officer’s instructions. Cox was “yelling and cussing” near a family with a small child in the parking lot after being placed under arrest and allegedly resisted officers trying to put him in a patrol car, the report said. Cox was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Alexis B. Morgan, 19, of 721 Frank Roberts Road, was charged Friday morning by Greeneville police with public intoxication. Police responded to a call about an intoxicated woman in the 70 & Summer Coin Laundry on West Summer Street. An employee said she had been in the bathroom for an hour. The door was open and Morgan was found passed out on the floor, Officer Robert Anderson said. Morgan’s speech was slurred and she was unsteady on her feet, the report said. She was held on $300 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A pickup truck was stolen about 5 p.m. Friday from the parking lot of the BP Market at 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The owner told police he left the truck keys in the ignition and went in the store for a short period of time. “He then saw the vehicle being driven away on his way out,” the report said. Surveillance cameras show that the suspect arrived as a passenger in a car, went into the store and was seen looking inside the truck as he walked outside. He got in the car, which drove to the side of the building and is then seen walking back toward the truck, getting in and leaving. The 2000 Chevrolet truck is valued at $1,000. Tools in the truck are valued at about $4,000. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a call a short time later about a wreck on West Pines Road and recovered the truck. The suspect fled on foot.
A pickup truck loaded with metal was stolen between Thursday night and Friday from a garage at West Main Recycling on West Main Street, Greeneville police Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The owner told police he found the garage door open when he arrived Friday morning at the business. On the truck were 1,000 pounds of aluminum and 500 pounds of copper, with a combined value of $2,000. The 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck is valued at $1,000. Six aluminum wheels valued at $20 each were also stolen from an office at the business, the report said.