A man and woman were charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia about 4:30 a.m. Thursday after sheriff’s deputies investigated a complaint of a van parked in the roadway on Bill Martin Road in Afton. Charged were Richard W. Phillips, 35, of 440 Lawing Road, Chuckey; and Hope E. Sentelle, 34, of 432 Bill Martin Road. A records check showed that Phillips had an active arrest warrant for violation of the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Phillips told deputies that no illegal drugs were in the van. Sentelle appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, the report said. She told deputies that there were drugs inside. A K-9 dog alerted on the van. A subsequent search located about two grams of suspected methamphetamine inside a deodorant stick and in a backpack, along with a syringe. Phillips and Sentelle both denied ownership of the items, the report said. Phillips was held without bond. Sentelle was held on bond. Both have first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Timothy David Jordan, 50, of Warner Robins, Georgia, was charged early Thursday by Greeneville police wth driving under the influence and other offenses. Jordan was driving a pickup truck about 12:40 a.m. Thursday on West Andrew Johnson Highway that was paced going about 20 miles over over the speed limit, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. A traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Jordan appeared “anxious and paranoid” and allegedly made incoherent statements to officers, the report said. Jordan did poorly on field sobriety tests. Suspected methamphetamine was found in the passenger seat. Jordan was also charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Scheduled II drug and was cited for speeding. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Phillip D. Hale, 43, listed as homeless, was charged about noon Wednesday with domestic assault by Greeneville police. Officers were dispatched to check on a woman with a wound on her head walking with Hale on North Nelson Street. She told police Hale struck her the night before with his hand, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Hale was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Vincent M. Apel, 31, of 885 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, was charged about noon Tuesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug and public intoxication. Police investigated a report about a possibly intoxicated driver on Baileyton Road at North Main Street. A be on the lookout alert was issued to Greeneville police for a car being driven recklessly and running a red light, with a last known location in the 1900 block of Snapps Ferry Road. The car was located at the Marathon service station on Snapps Ferry Road. It was at a gas pump and unoccupied, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Apel was seen attempting to pump gas into the car. He “was slow and leaning on the car,” the report said. Apel wanted to walk to a friend’s house to get a ride. Field sobriety tests were administered and he did poorly, the report said. Apel allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and taking Suboxone earlier. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication. A search after arrest located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine in a pants pocket. Apel was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A driver in a vehicle crash about 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Chuckey Highway and Chuckey Ruritan Road South was found to be a fugitive from justice from another state. A records check by sheriff’s deputies showed that 47-year-old Christian Eugene Georgi, of Loveland, Colorado, has an active arrest warrant in Jefferson County, Colorado. Georgi had a first scheduled appearance date Wednesday in court.
Two water fountains were stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from a yard in the 100 block of Spencer Street. One is about 100 years old. The other is a bird bath converted into a fountain, Officer Charles Story said in a report. The yard where the fountains were located is enclosed by a fence that appeared to be cut on one section, the report said. One fountain is valued at $1,000. The other is valued at $150.
A window was broken Monday at the Upper Cut Restaurant, 204 E. McKee St., Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The owner told police he had been working on the building prior to the window being broken. An attempt may have been made to pry open the window broken in order to steal a drill near it, the report said. A possible suspect is named in the report. Damage to the window totals $100.
A car was stolen about 11 a.m. Tuesday from the 200 block of Kidwell School Road. A suspect named in the report argued with the owner before the car was seen backing out of the driveway, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The 2000 Honda is valued at $1,500.