A man and woman were charged early Friday morning with drug-related offenses by sheriff’s deputies following a traffic stop in the 900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Trista Jo West, 36, of 92 Vagabond Lane, was charged with with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Jason L. Eisenhour, 41, of 2075 Glenwood Drive, Mosheim, was charged with with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug. While on routine patrol, a vehicle was seen being driven without headlights and a traffic stop was made, Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. A K-9 was brought to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle. Drugs seized included nearly 37 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with pills identified as codeine and buprenorphine. West and Eisenhour were held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Forest Road resident who hired a man to spray tar on his driveway Tuesday told sheriff’s deputies the man never finished the job after being paid. The job was half-done when the suspect told the homeowner he had to go get more tar. The man never returned to finish the work, Deputy William Carr said in a report. The victim gave the suspect a check for $1,500, which has been cashed. Multiple attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful, the report said.
A utility trailer, lawn mower and power tools were stolen Tuesday from a property in the 11900 block of Kingsport Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. The trailer and a Husqvarna lawn mower were parked next to a carport and the tools were stolen from the carport, the report said. The value of the stolen possessions exceeds $3,600. The theft was reported on Thursday. The victim declined to name a possible suspect.
A Taurus handgun was stolen between Oct. 19 and early Thursday from a house on Tweed Springs Road. The victim said she was contacted by a friend who said a man identified in the report tried to sell her the same gun. The victim found the firearm missing from her house, sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report. The suspect was contacted by deputies and denied having the gun. The handgun is valued at $400.
Three flat screen televisions were stolen between Aug. 29 and Thursday from a sport utility vehicle parked on the lot of U-Sav Auto Center, 1108 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville police Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. A 60-inch, 32-inch and a third flat screen television were stolen from the SUV. The SUV was parked in the fenced-in lot pending repairs. The top of the driver’s side door was apparently pried open to gain entry, the report said. The three televisions have a combined value of $1,200.