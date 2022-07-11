Amber L. Waskiewicz, 34, of Hiltons, Virginia, was charged about noon Sunday by Greeneville police with felony possession of methamphetamine, having no proof of vehicle insurance and driving without a license in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant at 2760 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Police saw a vehicle pull out of the Wash Depot on Erwin Highway and then pull into the parking lot of McDonald’s. Police had knowledge that Waskiewicz did not have a driver’s license and made a traffic stop, Officer Walter Johnson said in a report. Waskiewicz told police her driver’s license had been reinstated but was unable to provide documentation. A records check verified she did not have a license. A search of the vehicle she was driving located a plastic container holding about two grams of suspected methamphetamine. The registration tags on the vehicle were found to be switched. Waskiewicz had no proof of insurance. She was also cited for a registration violation. Waskiewicz was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jonathan E. Browning, 49, of Huffine Road, Johnson City, was taken into custody about 6:45 p.m. Sunday after a records check showed he was wanted on an arrest warrant as a fugitive from justice by the U.S. Marshals Service, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. Browning was at a house in the 1000 block of Dashaway Road after deputies responded to a disturbance call, the report said. Browning was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Samantha A. Wines, 31, of 391 Bewleys Chapel Road, was charged about 12:40 a.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with domestic assault and methamphetamine possession. Police responded to an assault call in the first block of Bradley Avenue and spoke with Wines, who was bleeding from her nose and had a knot on her forehead, but refused medical treatment, Officer Chase Bible said in a report. A witness told officers that Wines hit the alleged victim in the stomach. The alleged victim is pregnant but refused medical treatment, the report said. After Wines was taken into custody, a box containing about one gram of suspected methamphetamine was found on Wines. Wines was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Thomas J. Lawson, 27, of 765 Tom Lawson Road, Mohawk was charged about 11:45 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault. Deputies went to the address and spoke with an alleged victim, who said Lawson was “acting weird” when she got home and they argued before he threw her on the floor. The alleged victim said Lawson followed her to a bathroom and began punching her and pushing her head into a wall. He also allegedly choked the alleged victim, causing bruises to her neck, Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report. Lawson pushed a relative who tried to intervene to the ground and pinned her to the floor. The first alleged victim struck Lawson on the head with a toilet seat, causing lacerations to his head. Lawson was located on the back porch and taken into custody. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man who told police he was being threatened with harm was charged early Saturday by Greeneville police with public intoxication. Stacy C. Wilkerson, 45, of 122 Prairie Lane, called police about 12:40 a.m. Saturday from a convenience store on East Andrew Johnson Highway. He told officers he had been threatened by extended family members, who may “have possibly killed his entire family,” Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Sheriff’s deputies went to the address where Wilkerson said the threat happened and no one was there. Police contacted another relative, who said the individuals named by Wilkerson live a long distance away from Greeneville. Wilkerson “had muffled speech and his eyes appeared heavy,” and told officers he believed the day was Tuesday or Wednesday. Wilkerson was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Two kayaks were stolen early Sunday from a truck parked in the first block of Susong Memorial Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The owner told deputies the kayaks were strapped onto the back of the truck and last sen about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The kayaks have a combined value of $1,200.
No injuries were reported in the crash Sunday afternoon of a sport utility vehicle that struck a utility pole in the 100 block of South Sunset Street. Aislyn Jess Ramirez, address and age redacted, told Greeneville police she fell asleep and the 2012 Subaru Forester she was driving struck a utility pole. No citations were issued.