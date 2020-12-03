Larry W. Hartsock, 32, of 26 Pebblehill Park, was charged about 10:15 p.m. Monday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Police were called to the Marathon service station at 1923 Snapps Ferry Road about a man who claimed “people were trying to rob him,” Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Police spoke with Hartsock, who said “people were after him (and) did not make sense to officers,” the report said. Hartsock was carrying a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, along with two syringes. Hartsock was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court..
Charges were filed by Greeneville police against a man and woman following a crash Monday afternoon in the 2300 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Wesley J. King, 34, of 133 Cox Circle, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, driving on a suspended license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. Ashley K. Nichols, 32, of 2115 Whirlwind Road, was charged with filing a false report. Police were called to the location to investigate a hit and run crash, Sgt. Nicholas Fillers said in a report. Nichols told officers she was driving a van that pulled into the path of another vehicle. Witnesses said a man got out of the driver’s seat and left on foot. A woman and a juvenile in the other vehicle requested medical attention and were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS and a private party to a hospital. King was later located and taken into custody. King and Nichols were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Brian W. Manuel, 51, of 930 Wesley Ave., was charged Tuesday night by Greeneville police with domestic assault and driving without a license. Manuel went to the alleged victim’s apartment in the 400 block of Elk Street and wanted her to go outside. He was told to step inside. The alleged victim told police Manuel spit on her, grabbed her by the hair and started to drag her across the floor, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report.. Manuel pulled a handful of the alleged victim’s hair out, struck her in the face and pushed her into a baby crib, breaking it, the report said. Manuel was seen after the incident driving on Wesley Avenue and taken into custody. A records check showed he did not have a driver’s license. Manuel was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Rinda L. McClellan, 36, of 900 Apple St., was served an arrest warrant Monday on a charge of driving under the influence in connection wth a July 2 three-vehicle wreck on East Andrew Johnson Highway at North Rufe Taylor Road. Police received results Monday from a blood test on McClellan taken after the crash. The results “indicated she had Alprazolam, Buprenorphine, and Nobuprenorphine in her system at the time of the crash,” Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. On July 2, McClellan was driving a Jeep Liberty. She apparently never applied the Jeep’s brakes and crashed into the rear of a stationary vehicle, which then crashed into another driver. McClellan suffered minor injuries in the crash. She was observed “nodding off” after the crash and had slurred speech, the report said. McClellan was also cited for failure to yield. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Antique power and hand tools, two miter saws and an air compressor were stolen Sunday night from an address in the 100 block of South Loretta Street, Greeneville police Officer Eric Davis said in a report. The burglary was reported Monday and happened over the weekend. A door at the house had been kicked open, the report said. The tools have a combined value of $1,500. Credit cards, identification and $17 in cash was stolen between 5 and 7 a.m. Monday from a car parked near the Hardee’s restaurant at 2670 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. A wallet valued at $20 and cigarettes were also stolen, Greeneville police Officer Chris Metcalf said in a report. The car was unlocked.
A Bulls Gap man and woman charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault following a physical dispute had first appearances Monday in court. Charged were Samuel T. Bollinger, 34, of 45 Kidwell Lane; and Summer R. Mechling, 28, of the Kidwell Lane address. Bollinger was driving and Mechling was a passenger in a van on Lonesome Pine Trail when the couple began arguing. Mechling told deputies Bollinger made multiple attempts to push her out of the van while she was trying to reach for money they had to purchase food. Mechling told deputies she was punched by Bollinger, who drove into a ditch during the encounter. Mechling told deputies she was then held against her will. When Mechling got out of the van to retrieve her son from the back seat, she was struck by the van driven by Bollinger. Bollinger told deputies that Mechling stabbed him with a pen. He had several abrasions and pen marks on his arm and an apparent stab mark on his neck, a report said. Deputies spoke with both parties and filed the aggravated assault charges.