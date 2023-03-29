Brandon L. Franklin, 40, of 729 Pigeon Creek Road, was charged about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A records check showed Franklin also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Deputies responded to a call about a pickup truck parked in the roadway in the 200 block of Walkers Ford Road. Franklin, the driver, was also found to have a suspended or revoked driver’s license. A vial that contained a small amount of suspected meth was found in one of Franklin’s pockets. Franklin was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A man found sleeping shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday inside a Greeneville laundromat was charged with criminal trespass. Charged was Luke S. Cutshall, 41, of 1100 Light St., police Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. Cutshall was sleeping inside the Jiffy Wash Laundromat, 525 Asheville Highway. A records check showed he had been banned from the property in 2022. Cutshall also had two prior arrests for criminal trespass. Cutshall was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
An Orrick Lane man who paid $8,500 to have driveway work done reported the person he paid never completed the work, sheriff’s Deputy Janetha Gregory said in a report. The alleged fraud happened between January and March 6. The homeowner told deputies that he prepaid a suspect the money to complete a driveway. The person hired only worked on a small section of the driveway and used the wrong material that will need to be replaced. “The suspect never returned to complete the job” and the victim has not been able to reach him, according to a complaint filed Tuesday. The victim sent the suspect a certified letter earlier in March and also filed a report with the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office.