Maggie L. Johnson, 20, of 7040 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. Johnson broke the front window of a house on Goodman Loop in Bulls Gap and entered with intent to assault a person there with the alleged victim, Deputy James Crum, said in a report. Johnson was also charged with aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary and vandalism. The alleged victim told deputies she was inside the house when Johnson broke the front window. Johnson crawled through the window, picked up a candlestick off the kitchen table and threw it at the alleged victim, the report said. Johnson then went outside and threw a rock through the window of a rental car, causing an estimated $500 damage. Damage to the window totals $500. Johnson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A car and U-Haul box trailer were stolen between Sunday night and Monday morning from the lot of U-Sav Auto Center in the 1100 block of Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville police Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. Stolen were a 5-by-8 foot U-Haul box trailer, a 1997 Acura sedan, a car battery from a wrecked vehicle and a radio. The trailer is valued at $5,000 and the car is worth $1,000. The impound lot gate was damaged. Damage totals $200.
Four lawn mowers, a weed trimmer and other possessions were stolen between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from a house in the 6000 block of Old Stage Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. The burglary was reported on Tuesday after a relative of the owner went to the house. Other items stolen include records, art objects, scaffolding, a farm wagon and a steamer truck. Forced entry to the house was apparently made through the rear door, the report said. Possessions identified as stolen have a combined value of about $700. An inventory continues.
A pistol was stolen between Oct. 16 and Sunday from a house in the 3000 block of Sipes Lane in Mohawk, sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The theft was reported Monday by the owner. The pistol had been in a night stand in a bedroom, the report said. A possible suspect is named in the report. The Ruger .380 pistol is valued at $350.