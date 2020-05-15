A miter saw and miter saw table stolen early Thursday from the 600 block of Carson Street were later located by the owner on South McKee Street. The Carson Street resident told Greeneville police the saw and table were chained down in a yard, but were found missing about 6:45 a.m. Thursday. Several hours later, the owner saw the items in the back bed of a pickup truck parked in the 600 block of South McKee Street. He confronted two men standing by the truck, who returned the saw and table, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Police spoke with a suspect at the address who identified another man as a suspect. One suspect fled the scene in a pickup truck, the report said. An investigation into the theft continues.
A Telford man was taken into custody Thursday by Johnson City police in connection with a May 2 vehicle pursuit. Logan France, 21, of Rauhof Road, was charged with evading arrest. Early on May 2, police responded to a suspicious vehicles call in the 1900 block of South Roan Street. France allegedly fled from officers in a vehicle, a police news release said. France was held on a bond of $10,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Mitch Allen Shelton, 29, of 120 Hartshaw Drive, was charged Thursday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault in connection to an incident at the address. Shelton argued with the alleged victim and shoved her down before leaving with a child, Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. Shelton was taken into custody nearby and the child was returned unhurt to the home. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Allison R. Flanders, of 1416 Upland Ave., was charged Thursday night by Greeneville police with theft of property-shoplifting after allegedly trying to take $79 worth of merchandise from Walmart. Flanders allegedly underscanned groceries and other items at the self-checkout line and walked through the front door past all points of sale, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Flanders was issued a summons to appear in court and was trespassed from Walmart.
A house was vandalized between May 7 and 9 in the 5800 block of Poplar Springs Road, sheriffs Deputy Logan Mathes said in a report. The report was filed Thursday. Entry was made through a front door. “The living room and kitchen were in disarray,” with scattered garbage and contents of flower pots in the rooms, the report said. Damage to flooring and household goods totals about $200.