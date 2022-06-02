Mark D. Marshall, 43, of 701 Forest St., was charged about 10 a.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense. An off-duty officer reported a reckless driver in a pickup truck. Police who responded saw Marshall run off the road on West Main Street at Pennsylvania Avenue, then drive toward oncoming traffic on Forest Street, nearly hitting a mailbox, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Marshall was located getting out of the truck at the Forest Street address. He allegedly told officers he had taken Suboxone and Zoloft earlier, the report said. Marshall did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court. A records check showed a previous DUI conviction in 2015 in Greene County.
William K. Babb, 56, of 925 Iron Bridge Road, Mosheim, was charged early Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. A traffic stop on a car with an expired registration tag was conducted about 1:15 a.m. Thursday on West Andrew Johnson Highway at Main Street, Deputy Dillon Taylor said in a report. Babb, the driver, told deputies that he did not have a driver’s license. After Babb and a passenger stepped out of the car, two bags containing 10 syringes were found under the front passenger seat. During a pat-down search of Babb, a round cylinder was found that contained suspected methamphetamine. Also found on Babb was a plastic bag containing a suspected Suboxone pill. Babb was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
James W. Jones, 51, of 114 Prairie Lane, was charged about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. Deputies went to the Prairie Lane address and spoke with the alleged victim, who had “multiple lacerations” on his head, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies he was struck with crowbar after an argument with Jones began that turned physical, the report said. A crowbar with blood on it was taken into evidence. The alleged victim was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital for treatment. Jones was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A pickup truck was stolen between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from the 4900 block of Marvin Road in Bulls Gap, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. The owner told deputies that the truck was on the property when he went to bed and gone when he woke up Wednesday morning. The 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck is valued at $8,000.