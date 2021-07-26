Cobe D. Moore, 34, of 600 Little Chuckey Road, was charged about 9;45 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication and resisting arrest. Moore was lying in a ditch in the 100 block of Arrowhead Loop without a shirt, shoes and wearing only one sock, Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. When asked what his name was, Moore responded, “Jill,” the report said. Moore “appeared clueless and oblivious to his surroundings,” it continued. Moore gave deputies his real name. When told he would be charged with public intoxication and was going to jail, Moore allegedly became “resistant and aggressive” before being placed in a patrol car. Moore was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Robert A. Andrews, 27, of 210 White Sands Road, was charged about 6:30 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. While in the Arby’s restaurant on Tusculum Boulevard, Andrews struck the alleged victim in the face and pulled out some of her hair. The alleged victim had redness on her face, Officer Anthony Thomas said in a report. The alleged victim told police she was afraid to be alone with Andrews, who was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
An Afton woman who allegedly took identification from a woman’s car and then used it to try and cash a $600 money order purchased by the victim was charged Saturday afternoon by Greeneville police with theft of property valued under $1,000 and criminal impersonation Charged with the offenses was Brittany M. Mayhew, 32, of 2840 Middle Creek Road. Police went to the Walmart money desk after a MoneyGram purchased by the victim that Mayhew attempted to cash was recognized as stolen. The victim is a Walmart employee, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Mayhew used the victim’s identification to try and cash the money order. When confronted about the identification presented, Mayhew claimed it was hers. Police determined the victim purchased the money order. The victim’s purse containing the money order, identification and a coat were stolen between Friday night and early Saturday from a sport utility vehicle parked in the Walmart lot, an police report filed earlier said. Mayhew was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Ashley L. Wickline, 31, of 995 Fox Road, Chuckey, was charged about 11 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The alleged victim told officers he was arguing with Wickline as they were driving down West Andrew Johnson Highway and she had recently used methamphetamine. Wickline had a knife in her hand and was “sweating and shaking,” causing the alleged victim to fear for his safety, Officer Jason Hope said in the report. Found in Wickline’s purse were was a glass pipe with residue in it and a medication bottle with another person’s name on it. Wickline told police she felt ill and was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital to be evaluated. She was taken into custody after being discharged. Wickline was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jessica L. Morgan, 32, of 2145 East Andrew Johnson Highway, was charged about 2:15 a.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with motor vehicle theft. Police patrolling the Andrew Johnson Inn parking lot saw a Mazda sport utility vehicle that appeared to have been spray-painted white, including the windshield wipers. Black paint “was showing through and much of the roof was still black,” Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. A records check showed the SUV parked near a hotel room was originally a red color but may have been spray-painted black. Morgan was sleeping in the room and after police made contact, she told officers she had been driving the SUV for about two weeks. The SUV is registered to a man currently held at the Greene County Detention Center, the report said. He told police that Morgan does not have permission to drive it. Morgan was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Christian G. Stahl, 18, of Jacksboro, was charged early Sunday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. A Jeep being driven by the alleged victim pulled in front of a patrol car about 1:15 a.m Sunday on West Andrew Johnson Highway and slammed on its brakes, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The alleged victim told police that she and Stahl were drinking at a party on Greeneville when they began “play-fighting,” which escalated to her being thrown down on a floor and struck with a can. The alleged victim told police Stahl, a passenger in the Jeep, made her drive him home. The alleged victim said she feared for her safety. Stahl and the alleged victim were charged with underage consumption of alcohol. Stahl was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A tile cutter, tool set, cooler and other possessions were stolen between Saturday night and Sunday from a van parked in the 200 block of Seaton Avenue, Greeneville police said in a report. The van was parked near a business with surveillance cameras. The value of the items stolen exceeds $700.
A motorcycle and ignition keys to two four-wheelers were discovered stolen Friday morning from the lot of Mountain Motorsports on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. The business owner told police he found a hole in a chain-link fence and then discovered the motorcycle missing. The Suzuki 125 cc motorcycle is valued at $2,400. The keys are valued at $100 each.