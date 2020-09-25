Greeneville police stopped the vehicle pursuit Wednesday afternoon of a man wanted on an active arrest warrant because of his erratic driving. The suspect was seen driving a car shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday on East McKee Street at West Bernard Avenue. He was known to have an active violation of probation warrant, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. A traffic stop was attempted for a registration violation but when the suspect saw the police car blue lights, he “immediately passed a vehicle on double yellow (center lines) going outbound on East McKee Street,” the report said. The suspect continued passing cars at a high rate of speed in an attempt to evade police. The pursuit was broken off for the safety of the public and suspect. A warrant for felony evading arrest was taken out against the man.
A suspected counterfeit $20 bill was passed about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Dollar General Market at 25 Victory Blvd., sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. An employee said a man attempted to pay for merchandise with the bill. When she used a detector marker, the ink indicated the bill was counterfeit. The bill looked genuine when holding it up to a light, but the clerk told the man she could not accept it. The man then paid with a genuine $100 bill and left the $20 bill with her. A description of the truck driven by the man is included in the report. The bill was taken into evidence.
A cellphone was stolen Wednesday night from an Old Stage Road woman, sheriff’s deputies said in a report. The Chuckey woman told deputies that a relative had a friend come over Wednesday night to rotate the tires on her car. When she could not find her phone, its location was “pinged” and found to be near the location the suspect was dropped off. The Motorola cellphone is valued at $300.
Jessica A. Killion, 30, of 398 Mt. Wesley Road, Telford, was charged Wednesday afternoon by the Johnson City Police Department with motor vehicle theft. About 4 p.m. Wednesday, Johnson City officers saw a vehicle going westbound on West Market Street that was reported stolen earlier the same day. A traffic stop was conducted and Killion, the suspect listed in the original theft report, was in possession of the vehicle, a police report said. Robert A. Harris, 31, was driving. Harris was charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license, the report said. Killion was held on $10,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Tuesday in Washington County General Sessions Court. A court date for Harris was not included in the report.
A handgun was stolen early Tuesday from a house in the 1900 block of Flea Ridge Road in Mohawk. The owner identified a suspect who was confronted about the theft and got angry before leaving. The 9 millimeter Smith & Wesson handgun is valued at $700.
A Walmart loss prevention employee reported a June 22 shoplifting incident recorded on videotape. The shoplifting incident was reported Thursday to Greeneville police. Surveillance tape shows a man take a car battery, two ribeye steaks and some canned food before leaving the store passing all points of sale. A tag number from the sport utility vehicle the man left in was provided to police. The stolen merchandise has a combined value of about $85.