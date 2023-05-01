Dylan W. Carder, 22, of 1208 Eastview Lane, was charged with drug possession counts and other offenses by sheriff’s deputies following a lengthy vehicle pursuit that began about 11 p.m. Saturday on Milburnton Road in Limestone. Carder was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense. A traffic stop was attempted on a car seen crossing the double yellow line numerous times and paced at 60 mph in a 45 mph speed zone, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Blue lights were activated to attempt a traffic stop near the intersection of Milburton Road and Old Milburton Road. The car did not stop and sirens were activated. The car continued northbound on Milburton Road until crossing into Washington County, where the road name is Glendale Road. While on Glendale Road, the passenger of the vehicle was seen throwing items out the passenger side window near Skipper Ridge Road believed to be plastic bags and syringes, the report said. The car continued, drifting into the oncoming traffic lane. Washington County deputies joined the pursuit in an attempt to help stop the car and deployed spike strips but were unsuccessful in stopping the car. The pursuit continued onto Interstate 26 traveling northbound towards Kingsport. The vehicle turned at Exit 13, “then looped back onto I-26 traveling southbound.” While on I-26, a Johnson City police officer deployed stop spikes out and successfully spiked the vehicle. The spike strip flattened three of the four tires, the report said. The car stopped near I-26 mile marker 16.2. The driver, identified as Carder, “threw the keys and put his hands out of the driver side window. The passenger put her hands out the passenger side window. Both driver and passenger were taken into custody without any further incident,” the report said. A car search located a glass pipe, metal grinder with residue, three plastic bags with residue, a metal canister with residue, a small glass container, and counterfeit currency. A records check showed Carder had a revoked driver’s license in the state of Tennessee. A deputy and K-9 returned to Glendale Road where items were seen being thrown out of the car and located about four grams of suspected methamphetamine, a syringe, a scale, rolling papers, empty plastic bags and two bags suspected marijuana. The car passenger, Chelsea B. Gray, 32, of 100 Brad St., was found to have an active arrest warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Gray was charged with tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a fugitive from justice. Carder and Gray were each held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Michael S. Lowe, 43, of 1105 Forest St., was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated burglary and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon in connection with the burglary Saturday of a house in the 900 block of Bear Hollow Road. The victims said they were gone during the day Saturday and when they returned, saw a lawn mower blade on the porch and found the back door unlocked. Other items were scattered around the house and a gun safe containing five long guns and ammunition was missing. A jug containing about $300 was also gone, Deputy Janetha Gregory said in a report. Lowe was later identified as a suspect. Items stolen in the burglary were found at his address. Lowe was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Two men were charged with drug-related offenses by Greeneville police following a traffic stop shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Austin Street. Adam R. Knight, 35, of 291 Brown Ave., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, having no proof of vehicle insurance and cited for a light law violation. Thomas Matthew Ollis, 37, of Johnson City, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was made after a car with one headlight out was seen on Tusculum Boulevard, Sgt. Justin House said in a report. A records check showed that Knight’s driver’s license was revoked. A car search was conducted. A plastic bag containing about 3.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found, along with five syringes, on the floorboard near where passenger Ollis was sitting. A glass pipe was found in the center console. Knight allegedly admitted ownership of the pipe. Knight and Ollis are scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Clayton K. Shelton, 22, of 223 Ross Blvd., was charged about 6:30 a.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim said Shelton argued with her and flipped a coffee table that landed near her infant son. Shelton allegedly then got into a fist fight with a man who intervened, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. Shelton was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Lindsay D. Lane, 42, of 752 Cumberland Drive, was charged Friday night by Greeneville police with shoplifting-theft of property for allegedly taking $505 worth of merchandise from the Walgreens Pharmacy on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A records check showed Lane also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Police were called to Walgreens about a shoplifter who had left ahortly after 11 p.m. Friday with a man driving a black pickup truck. A sheriff’s deputy located the truck on Asheville Highway and made a traffic stop. Lane allegedly admitted to taking facial cleaner, a grooming tool, conditioner and related products. The merchandise was in a bag recovered by officers and returned to the business. Lane was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Caleb J. Lister, 21, of 2030 Jones Bridge Road, was charged Friday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim said that Lister was speaking to a person, but no one was there. Lister followed the alleged victim outside and pushed him before grabbing his wrist and trying to twist his arm behind his back. Lister also punched the alleged victim in the arm, Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. Lister was held pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A counterfeit $10 bill was used to purchase merchandise about 6 p.m. Friday at Lee’s Food Mart, 1650 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. A suspect named in the report paid for merchandise with the fake $10 bill. An employee did not realize the bill was counterfeit until the suspect was outside, the report said. A customer told the suspect the bill was counterfeit and she went back into the store and returned change from the purchase before leaving. The suspect said she got the bill in change at a fast-food outlet in Greeneville. The counterfeit money was taken into evidence by police.
A utility trailer was stolen between Nov. 1, 2022, and Friday from the 800 block of Reynolds Hollow Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brian Hiatt said in a report. The trailer had been stored in a barn on the property. The Lawrimore-brand trailer is valued at $1,695.
A laptop computer was stolen between Saturday night and Sunday from a car parked in the 1200 block of Shiloh Road, Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report. The owner found the car glove box open and a backpack containing a laptop computer missing. The car may have been unlocked, the report said. The Dell laptop, owned by Greene County Schools, is valued at $500.