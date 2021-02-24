Christopher R. Gillespie, 54, of 1600 Highway 70 Bypass, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to an apartment at the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Gillespie became verbally aggressive before throwing a cord with metal ends at her, hitting her in the face and damaging a tooth. Gillespie was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A counterfeit $5 bill was received in a deposit Monday afternoon at the Apex Bank branch on West Main Street, Greeneville police Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. A manager told police Tuesday it was not known which deposit the counterfeit $5 bill came from, making the bank the victim. The bill was determined to be fake after it was not accepted by a counterfeit money detecting machine and marked with a detecting pen. The “look and feel” of the bill were not authentic, the report said. The counterfeit money was placed into evidence.