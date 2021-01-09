Phillip L. Wood, 53, of 1104 Woodside Dr., was charged by Greeneville police Saturday with domestic assault. According to the report, police responded to a call shortly after 9:30 a.m. about a woman with a knife held against her throat at the Woodside Drive address. When police arrived the alleged victim, who had a red mark on her throat, approached officers and told them Wood had assaulted her and that he was in the house. The alleged victim also told police that Wood threatened to slit her throat. Wood was arrested in the house after initially not complying with officers' commands, the report said.
A cordless drill was reported stolen Saturday from Walmart. Greeneville police responded to a report of shoplifting that took place at about 2:30 p.m. According to the report, a suspect was observed concealing the power tool in his clothing and was approached by Walmart asset protection associates. As the suspect was being escorted to the security office, he bolted and ran out the tire and lube exit, into the parking lot and across Morgan Road behind the Cookout, the report said. The drill is valued at $50.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday from a vehicle that was left at 2960 W. Andrew Johnson Highway on Friday due to mechanical malfunction. According to the report the owner of the maroon SUV told Greeneville police that after leaving the vehicle on Friday, he returned at noon on Saturday to drive it home. Finding it inoperable, he went to get the parts needed to fix it and discovered the catalytic converter had been cut off. He told police he fixed the vehicle and drove it home. The converter is valued at $500.
Feliciano I. Vicente, 43, of 290 Massengill Way, was charged Saturday evening by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police responded at 4:40 p.m. to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Davis Street. The alleged juvenile victim and an adult present told police Vicente grabbed the victim's arm during an altercation. The reporting officer observed marks on the alleged victim's arm. Vicente's arraignment is set for Monday at 8:30 a.m., according to the report.