Mary D. Marshall, 48, of 752 Snapp Bridge Road, Limestone, was charged about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday with possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia; Cecil W. Penley, 63, of 4231 Mount Caramel Road, Mosheim was charged at the same time Tuesday with possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Deputy Ricky May responded to the 6200 block of the Asheville Highway where the suspect’s sport utility vehicle was parked. A glass pipe was allegedly seen in plain view on the front seat of the vehicle, May said in the report. Deputies reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Law enforcement asked Marshall if there was any more marijuana in the vehicle, and she reportedly replied there was more. Deputies searched the vehicle and found baggies containing a crystal-like substance. Penley was asked by deputies if the drugs belonged to him, and the suspect reportedly replied that “all of the meth was.” Law enforcement searched Marshall’s purse and found “a green leafy substance” and a small bag containing a crystal-like substance. Marshall allegedly told deputies whatever was found in the purse was hers. About $3,450 in cash was found inside the vehicle. The suspects were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Eric A. Arwood, 34, of 123 Housley Ave., was charged about 11:30 p.m Tuesday with assault and resisting arrest, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Hal Adair responded to the 130 block of Fry Street. When law enforcement showed up to the home, the front door was open, and a male’s voice could be heard calling for help, Adair said in the report. Two men were fighting on the ground, both bloodied and reportedly with “marks” from the skirmish. The suspect allegedly refused to comply with an officer’s verbal commands and resisted arrest.