Jeremy Miller, of West Main Street, Johnson City, was charged about 3 a.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense. A deputy saw a car stopped in the middle of the passing lane of West Andrew Johnson Highway at Hal Henard Road. Miller “was passed out behind the wheel,” Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The car was in drive gear and Miller had his foot on the brake, the report said. Deputies put the car in park and woke up Miller, who told them he was in Bulls Gap and was coming from Jonesboro. Miller allegedly had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He did poorly on field sobriety tests. Found on the driver’s seat was a box containing plastic bags that held a suspected Xanax pill and Suboxone. Miller was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Vincent M. Apel, 31, of 885 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police with possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. Police on patrol about 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Highland Avenue saw Apel standing next to a car reported stolen earlier in the day, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Police pulled in behind the car. Apel began walking away, allegedly ignored commands to stop and then began running toward Church Street, the report said. A woman with Apel remained with the car “but was unable to give an intelligible statement due to her mental status,” the report said. Apel was found hiding in a bathroom at a nearby address. An assisting sheriff’s deputy kicked the door in and took Apel into custody. Apel was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Amber M. Moser, 30, of 4825 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, was charged Thursday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated burglary, criminal trespass and public intoxication. Deputies went to an address in the 200 block of Delzie Randolph Road and made contact with Moser, who allegedly entered a house there. The person who called deputies said she was going past a relative’s house and saw clothing on the porch. Moser was located in a bedroom and told to leave. She allegedly refused and claimed the house was hers, Deputy Alyssa Willis said in a report. Moser allegedly refused to leave the property and when deputies arrived, she was on a back porch “talking to people who were not physically there,” the report said. Moser allegedly admitted taking property from the house. She was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man and woman were charged Thursday morning by sheriff’s deputies with sale or delivery of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stephen R. Shelton, 32, of 288 Patterson Street, Afton, was also charged with possession of a Schedule III drug. Kasey D. Starcher, 36, also of the Patterson Street address, was taken into custody with Shelton. Deputies followed a car about 6:30 a.m. Thursday to the Patterson Street address. A records check on the license plate showed the car is registered to a man wanted on an active arrest warrant. Deputies knocked on the door and were given consent to search for the driver. They saw Shelton exit a bedroom. A syringe was seen inside. A search of the house located two buprenorphine pills, syringes, scales and a grinder. Several grams of meth were also found in several areas of the house. Shelton and Starcher were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jason L. Hensley, 32, of Hale Avenue, Morristown, was charged Wednesday night by sheriff’s deputies with resisting arrest after they investigated a suspicious person call on Jones Lane. A caller reported a man “walking along the roadway screaming and yelling” seen walking on Jones Lane toward Anderson Loop, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. The man. identified as Hensley, ran into nearby woods after a patrol car stopped and a deputy got out. Hensley ran about 75 yards into the woods, pursued by two deputies. He was told to show his hands and allegedly did not comply before trying to run away again. A Taser was used to apprehend Hensley, who allegedly attempted “multiple times” to run away, the report said. A records check showed that Hensley had numerous active violation of probation arrest warrants issued in Greene County. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Andrew J. Cooper, 39, of 495 Horton Highway, was charged Wednesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim told deputies that Cooper threatened physical harm during an argument over money, and allegedly took his cellphone after a 911 call was made. Cooper was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Chuckey woman Wednesday told sheriff’s deputies that she was scammed out of $15,000 over the past year by a person on Facebook. The woman gave deputies the name used by a woman she met on Facebook who “claimed to be helping her track a gang member and has been requesting money from her,” Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The suspect claimed to be an FBI agent. The victim recently sent the woman $15,000 by mail before realizing the situation was a scam. The victim “was advised not to send money to anyone claiming to be law enforcement in the future and to call a trusted individual for advice before sending money to any suspicious entity,” the report said.
A counterfeit $10 bill was passed Thursday at the Sonic restaurant at 2115 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. A manager told police the bill was passed by an unknown suspect who walked to the restaurant from a nearby motel and ordered food. Surveillance video will be reviewed. The counterfeit $10 bill was placed into evidence.
Six large cargo tarps were stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday from a flat bed semi truck trailer parked in the 3600 block of 107 Cutoff, sheriff’s Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Five of the six large tarps secured to the trailer were cut off, the victim told deputies. The tarps have a combined value of about $1,000.
A floor jack was stolen between Sunday and Wednesday from a yard in the 2000 block of Carters Valley Road, sheriff’s Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. The jack is valued at $200. A possible suspect is named in the report.