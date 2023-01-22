An assault occurred in a parking lot after a youth basketball game Saturday night at the Eastview Recreation Center, 456 E. Bernard Ave., according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Jacob Sasscer responded to the scene where he spoke with witnesses to the altercation. One witness, a coach of one of the youth basketball teams reportedly told law enforcement that a parent became “extremely upset during a game,” Sasscer said in the report. An assault reportedly occurred in the parking lot and, Sasscer said in the report, an investigation of the incident is underway.
Two suspects used counterfeit $100 bills about 8:15 p.m. Friday at Walgreens, 104 Asheville Highway, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Ethan Parton responded to the scene where the manager of the store told law enforcement unknown male and female suspects used two counterfeit $100 bills to purchase $184 worth of goods from the store. The items purchased with the counterfeit bills were a Visa gift card, a hair care product, a birthday card and three packs of cigarettes, Parton wrote in the report. The bills were placed into evidence, Parton added. There are no known suspects at this time.
Multiple items were stolen from a residence in the 10 block of Bainey Broyles Street, according to a report by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Chase Bible responded to the scene where victims of the burglary told law enforcement that they have been remodeling the home and do not currently live at the address. Items reportedly stolen from the home were a guitar amplifier, an electric guitar, a gun safe, a “make up kit” and a swing set. The victim told officers she is not sure when the burglary took place as she had not been at the house for several days. The total value of stolen items is $515. There are no known suspects at this time.