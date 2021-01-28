A man and woman found asleep in a sport utility vehicle were charged Tuesday with drug-related offenses in the parking lot of the Quick Stop Market, 8160 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. Kassi M. Landry, 31, of 102 Monument Ave., was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Robert A. Shaffer, 31, also of the Monument Avenue address, was charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sheriff’s deputies approached the vehicle about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday and knocked on the window several times before Landry and Shaffer woke up. Landry “appeared to be under the influence” as she got out of the SUV, Deputy Robert Mathes said in a report. Landry did poorly on field sobriety tests. She told police she had pills hidden in her pants. Landry retrieved a bag containing 44 Xanax pills, the report said. Shaffer began reaching for his pockets when he got out of the passenger side of the SUV, the report said. Shaffer also appeared to be under the influence. A metal pipe was found during a pat-down search. Landry and Shaffer were taken into custody. They had first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court.
A counterfeit $20 bill was passed Wednesday morning at the Roadrunner Market, 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Police spoke with a store employee, who said that about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman tried to use a fake $20 bill to purchase merchandise. When told it was counterfeit, she left the store without the bill, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A possible suspect is named in the report. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
A Knoxville man who locked himself in a women’s rest room early Wednesday at the Quick Stop market at 6736 W. Andrew Johnson Highway was charged by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication. Deputies were called to the business about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. After 37-year-old Steven E. Hall emerged from the rest room, he said “he thought officers were people that had previously been on a Greyhound bus that were trying to kill him,” a report said. Hall told a relative on a Facebook live chat that he “had been on a methamphetamine binge and been up for five days” and allegedly told deputies he had been using the drug, the report said. Bond for Hall was set at $300 pending a first appearance in court.
Ten lawn mowers, seven chain saws and other property was stolen between Jan. 1 and Tuesday from a building on the 7000 block of Old Stage Road, sheriff’s Deputy Ricky May said in a report. The victim told deputies he was in jail when the theft occurred. Also taken were 10 aluminum wheel rims, shovels and other garden equipment. The value of the stolen items exceeds $2,200.