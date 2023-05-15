A man who attempted to run from Greeneville police Friday afternoon was later served existing arrest warrants and charged with other offenses. Sheldon L. Johnson, 33, was served with warrants for theft over $2,500 and violation of probation and charged with resisting arrest, possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Police were called about 4 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road about an unwanted man on the porch of a home. Johnson was holding a knife and he complied with a command to drop it and step away, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. When Johnson was told he had an active arrest warrant, he fled on foot. He allegedly would not comply with officer commands to stop and was tackled and taken into custody. A search of the porch where Johnson had been located a container with buprenorphine and Clonazepam pills. Johnson was medically treated for hip pain. He is held on bond pending a first court appearance.
Jason L. Anderson, 50, of 709 Wesley Ave., was charged about 7:30 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police with resisting arrest and criminal trespass after officers were called to the Shell service station at 1401 Tusculum Blvd. Anderson allegedly would not leave the store and had previously been banned from the business, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. Anderson allegedly resisted being placed in handcuffs but complied after a taser was pointed at him. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A recreational vehicle and sheds were broken into between Saturday and Sunday morning on the grounds of Thrive Church, 116 N. Rufe Taylor Road, Greeneville police Officer Walter Johnson said in a report. Items stolen include two bicycles and a generator. Damage was reported to several campers and sheds on the church property. The generator is valued at $2,500. The bicycles have a combined value of $500.
A catalytic converter was stolen between May 6 and Saturday from a pickup truck parked on the lot of Gateway Ford, 1055 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Justin House said in a report. The owner told police the truck had been parked on the lot for repairs. When he picked it up Saturday, he discovered the catalytic converter had been cut off. Damage and replacement costs total $1,500. Video surveillance footage is available.
A generator, flooring material, a concrete saw and other possessions were stolen from two storage units that were reported broken into, Greeneville police Officer Walter Johnson said in a report. Locks were cut off two storage units at Bypass Mini Storage at 3245 E. Andrew Johnson Highway to provide entry. Other items stolen include power tools. The combined value of the items stolen exceeds $6,600.