A man and two women were charged with methamphetamine possession about 2 a.m. Thursday after sheriff’s deputies investigated a car parked under a bridge on Asheville Highway. Robert L. Shipley, 44, of 935 Whitehouse Road, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun while under the influence and public intoxication. Shannon L. Fasnacht, 42, of 505 Weems Chapel Road, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Mary E. Shipley, 40, of 935 Whitehouse Road, was charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine and public intoxication. Deputies found three people passed out in the car. A Taurus handgun was in Robert Shipley’s lap. A loudspeaker was used to order the occupants out of the car. The occupants showed signs of intoxication, a report said. A K-9 dog alerted on the car. A search located 17 Clonazepam pills and a plastic bag with about a half-gram of meth in the driver’s-side door, the report said. A cigarette pack in the passenger-side door contained a bag with about a half-gram of suspected meth. Found on Fasnacht were two straws, a glass pipe and a container holding about 1.6 grams of suspected meth. All three suspects were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance in court.
A Greeneville man was the apparent victim of road rage Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on West Bernard Avenue. The victim told Greeneville police that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he beeped his horn at a vehicle backing onto East Bernard Road. He was followed by a pickup truck from the same address to the Dollar General parking lot. A man got out of the truck “and approached (the victim’s) driver’s side and punched him in the head" before "making verbal threats before being asked to leave” by a store employee, Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. Several witnesses confirmed the assault. Surveillance video footage is available.
Antiques were stolen Wednesday from a storage building in the 600 block of North Mt. Sinai Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Franklyn Morgan said in a report. The building owner told deputies that an entrance to the building was forced open. Between eight and 10 totes containing miscellaneous antiques were stolen, the report said. The value of the items is estimated at $15,000.
Two bicycles were stolen in recent days from addresses in Greeneville, according to police reports. A children’s bicycle was stolen Wednesday from the 1000 block of Carson Street. It is valued at $225. A bicycle was stolen Sunday from the patio area of an apartment in the 100 block of Mason Street. The theft was reported Wednesday. The bicycle is valued at $300.