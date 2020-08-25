Tyler Michael Gardner, 25, of 121 Frank Roberts Road, Chuckey, was charged Monday morning by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest and resisting arrest. Gardner was sitting in a sport utility vehicle parked next to a church near the Silver Leaf and Fishpond roads intersection when a deputy approached. Gardner allegedly fled on Silver Leaf Road at a high rate of speed, leading to a vehicle pursuit that was broken off. Gardner was also involved in a pursuit early Monday with sheriff’s deputies on Horse Creek Road and Erwin Highway that reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour, a report said. About 5:15 p.m. Monday, deputies received a call that Gardner was parked in the Frank Roberts Road driveway. He allegedly would not comply with deputy commands and tried to pull away after being placed in handcuffs and walked to a patrol car. Gardner was taken to the ground and then transported to the Greene County Detention Center. He is held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Miranda S. Wykle, 32, of 713 N. Main St., was charged about 11:20 p.m. Friday by sheriff’s deputies with two counts of domestic assault. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 900 block of Hartman Lane. Wykle was seen shoving one of the alleged victims and then run inside a house, Deputy Michael Ball said in a report. Wykle also shoved another alleged victim who is on crutches, causing him to fall to the ground and disturbing a catheter line. Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called to the scene to provide medical care, the report said. Wykle was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A motorcycle was stolen between Saturday night and Sunday from a garage in the 4900 block of Old S6age Road, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The Apollo 125 “dirt bike” was last seen in the garage about 4 p.m. Saturday. The motorcycle is valued at $1,000. A possible suspect is identified in the report.