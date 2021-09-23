Justin L. White, 36, of Needmore Road, Whitesburg, was charged about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense, violation of the implied consent law and possession of a Schedule III drug. Deputies were called to the Super 8 Motel on Speedway Lane in Bull’s Gap about a man apparently passed out behind the wheel of a car. They spoke with White, who had slurred speech and did not know where he was, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. White did poorly on field sobriety tests. He allegedly refused a blood draw after being taken to Greeneville Community Hospital, a report said. Part of a Suboxone pill was found in White’s pocket. He told hospital staff he earlier took two Xanax pills, the report said. White was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Midway man who allegedly tried to walk out of Lowe’s Home Improvement about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday with four vehicle batteries was charged by Greeneville police with theft under $1,000 and methamphetamine possession. Mack A. Johnson, 50, of 20 Stargazer Drive, was also found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Hal Adair said in a report. Johnson was located with the batteries in the parking lot of the East Andrew Johnson Highway business. While being placed into custody, Johnson told police he had methamphetamine in his pocket. Two grams of suspected meth were found. The four DeWalt 12- and 20-volt batteries, with a combined value of $430, were recovered. Johnson was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Ernest E. Bennett, 35, of Dave Buck Road, was charged about 10 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after officers were called about a disturbance outside the Greene Villa Motel, 2370 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. A car identified by dispatch with a damaged windshield was located behind the motel. A woman in the car told police that Bennett caused the damage, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. As Bennett left a motel room, he saw police and started back toward the room. He was told to come out of the room and speak with officers. Police smelled alcohol on Bennett’s breath. A records check showed he was wanted in another jurisdiction. When officers attempted to place Bennett in handcuffs, he allegedly resisted. “Minimal force” was used to place Bennett in handcuffs, the report said. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Two counterfeit $10 bills were passed Wednesday at Kyker’s Tobacco Outlet, 207 Asheville Highway, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. A store employee found the two fake $10 bills in the cash drawer. The bills were passed between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The counterfeit money was placed in an evidence locker.
A counterfeit $5 bill was passed Wednesday morning at Lee’s Food Market, 1650 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. A cashier noticed the fake $5 bill in a cash drawer and called police. The bill was passed between 8 and 11 a.m. Wednesday. A suspect was not immediately identified. The counterfeit bill was placed into evidence by police.
A woman told Greeneville police Wednesday that an unauthorized person used her state unemployment card to steal $1,920 while she was serving time in the Greene County Detention Center. Transactions using the Greeneville woman’s card took place between June 14 through 17, a report said. The victim had no information about a possible suspect.