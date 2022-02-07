Dustin L. Gosnell, 36, of 10341 Asheville Highway, was charged about 5 p.m. Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense following a traffic stop on Asheville Highway near Cove Creek Road. Gosnell was also charged with driving on a suspended license, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report. A traffic stop was made on a car driven by Gosnell for a light law violation. Gosnell allegedly had slurred speech and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Gosnell was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jamie S. Gilland, 46, of 90 Greystone Road, was charged about 1 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and drug possession offenses. Deputies received a report about a man slumped over the steering wheel of a spot utility vehicle parked partially in a yard in the 600 block of Tabor Road. Gilland did poorly on field sobriety tests. Two pill bottles were found in a backpack on the passenger seat that contained oxycodone, Xanax and Gabapentin pills, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. Gilland posted bond and is scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Michelle L. Eldridge, 31, of Race Track Road, Rogersville, was charged about noon Sunday with filing a false report and reckless driving after Greeneville police responded to the 200 block of Airport Road about a theft in progress. Police made a traffic stop on Eldridge in a car paced on radar at 89 mph in a 55 speed mph zone on West Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Eldridge had contacted Greene County 911 Dispatch about someone trying to steal the car, which had a damaged rear bumper that was hanging loose. Eldridge “stated people were chasing her and she was talking out of her head,” the report said. Staff at the Greene County Detention Center and Greeneville Community Hospital were unable to draw blood from Eldridge. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A man suffered a suspected major injury in a one-vehicle crash about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Whirlwind Drive, Greeneville police said in a crash report. Billy R. Wilhoit was negotiating a curve near Old Asheville Highway when the 1992 Ford F-150 he was driving went off the left-hand side of the road and struck a tree. Wilhoit was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Sunday. Road conditions were slippery. Driver actions listed in the report include “careless/erratic driving.” Wilhoit was wearing a safety restraint at the time of the crash, Officer Anthony Price said in the report.
Todd N. Elliott, of Lynnwood Avenue, Elizabethton, was charged Saturday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. Officers were called about 8:20 a.m. Saturday to check the welfare of a man identified as Elliott sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the O K Tobacco Outlet, 1720 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Elliott “appeared to be under the influence of some sort of drug,” Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. Elliott was unable to be given a field sobriety test. A search of the vehicle located buprenorphine and Aprazolam pills, a glass pipe and nalaxone. Elliott was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Ryan M. Sanders, 27, of 2145 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, was charged about 6:45 p.m. Friday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. A man identified as Sanders was seen carrying the alleged victim out of the Cook Out restaurant on East Andrew Johnson Highway on his shoulders, Officer Anthony Price said in a report. Police found the alleged victim “in her underwear on the ground crying,” the report said. The alleged victim told police that she and Sanders argued and he threw soup on her. Sanders was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Ronald C. Parker, 80, of 181 Poplar Springs Road, was charged about 7:15 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with public intoxication at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone. Deputies responded to a report about a man, possibly armed with a weapon, fighting with other campers on Musket Lane. Parker was found lying on the ground next to his camper with his pants pulled halfway down, Deputy Paul Boling said in a report. Parker’s speech was slurred and he was unable to stand on his own, the report said. Parker was taken into custody “because of his level of impairment,” the report said. A BB gun was found in Parker’s truck. A small dog in the camper was picked up by Greene County Animal Control. Parker was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A disabled car left Friday in the 10900 block of Newport Highway was vandalized, sheriff’s Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report. The owner told deputies when she went to retrieve the car on Sunday morning, there was damage to the windshield, driver’s side window and passenger side window, and the gas tank cap had been ripped open. Damage is estimated at $1,000. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A rental truck was damaged Friday in an attempt to remove the catalytic converter while it was parked on the lot of Beamer’s Flooring, 4185 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Hal Adair said in a report. A report was filed Friday. Damage to the heavy-duty Ford F-650 is estimated at $1,000.
Two suspects who allegedly vandalized an apartment in the 1600 block of the 70 Bypass and left a dog inside without food or water are named in a Greeneville police report. The tenants had been evicted, Officer Hal Adair said in a report. Police were called Friday morning to the Crestview Terrace apartment and found damage inside, along with a dog living in conditions “not suitable to leave an animal in. ... No food or water had been left for the dog. Graffiti, mold, and damage were present throughout the apartment,” the report said. Greene County Animal Control removed the dog. Damage to flooring and walls is estimated at $200.