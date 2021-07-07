A shed was vandalized between Monday night and Tuesday in the 5900 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report. The shed was intact at 5:30 p.m. Monday. When the owner returned Tuesday morning, windows were broken, along with ketchup bottles “with ketchup everywhere,” the report said. Similar vandalism happened in July 2020, the shed owner told deputies. Damage is estimated at $500.
A weed trimmer and a power saw were stolen between Monday night and early Tuesday from a sport utility vehicle in a carport in the first block of Isley Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Saul Mancha said in a report. The SUV was unlocked. The stolen items have a combined value of $380. Two possible suspects are named in the report.
The theft of a chain saw on June 14 or 15 from under a mobile home in the 1100 block of Carters Valley Road in Mosheim was reported Tuesday to sheriff’s deputies. Screws on a small door on the underpinning of the trailer were apparently pried out to access the chain saw, the owner told Deputy Brandon Baskette. The 20-inch Poulan chain saw is valued at about $250.
A riding lawn mower was stolen between June 29 and Tuesday from a barn in the 200 block of Delzie Randolph Road in Chuckey, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The owner told deputies the lawn mower needed repairs and was left in the barn. It was gone Tuesday night when she returned to fix it. The Husqvarna lawn mower is valued at $7,000.