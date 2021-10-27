A woman found passed out about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the driver’s seat of a car in the parking lot of Food City supermarket on Asheville Highway was charged by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and child endangerment. Charged was Amy L. Adams, 37, of 20 Summerhaven Drive, Midway. The car key was in the ignition and two children were in the back seat, Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a report. Adams had been in the supermarket and had returned to her car when officers arrived. Adams had slurred speech. She did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Adams was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. The children were placed with a Department of Children’s Services caseworker.
A safe was stolen from a pickup truck about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday while it was parked in a field off Morgan Road at Garden Meadow Drive, Greeneville police Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report. Stolen were personal checks, $100 in cash, prescription medications and the safe from the center console of the unlocked truck while the victim was mowing a nearby yard. A suspect seen by a witness running from the truck is named in the report.
Fencing materials were reported stolen early Wednesday from a mobile home property in the 700 block of Round Knob Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The owner told deputies he went to get a tool early Wednesday morning and noticed 25 fence posts were missing. The theft occurred within the last five to eight days, the victim said. The fencing materials are valued at $1,800.