Patrick J. Flannery, of 2708 Blue Springs Parkway, was charged about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. A patrolling officer saw a car driven by Flannery turn onto Old Tusculum Road from Erwin Highway. Flannery was known to have a suspended driver’s license. A traffic stop was conducted on Montaigne Court. Flannery got out of the car and began to walk away, and was told to get back in the car, a report said. A car search located glass pipes and cut straws, small plastic bags and two sets of digital scales. As Flannery was being placed in a patrol car, he was seen to drop a bag on the ground and attempt to kick it under the vehicle. The plastic bag was recovered and found to contain about eight grams of suspected methamphetamine. Flannery was additionally charged with driving on a suspended license and having no proof of vehicle insurance. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Greeneville police investigating a report of two men fighting about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a convenience store charged one with resisting arrest and public intoxication. Charged was 31-year-old Vincent M. Apel, 31, of 705 W. Church St. Police were dispatched to a hit and run crash at West Bernard Avenue and East McKee Street and were told the two men were fighting in the parking lot of a nearby Marathon store, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report.
Bystanders on Park Street pointed out a man identified as Apel, who ran from the location pursued by a patrol car with blue lights and siren activated. Apel allegedly refused officer commands to stop and ran between two houses. An officer gave chase on foot and Apel was apprehended in a yard on Lake Street. Apel said he was a passenger in the car involved in the crash. He was placed in handcuffs. Apel “acted as if he was about to pass out,” and had slurred speech, the report said. Apel was held on bond and scheduled to appear Wednesday in court.
A man who allegedly damaged a camper about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Kingsport Highway was charged by sheriff’s deputies with public Intoxication, vandalism, and criminal impersonation. Steven C. Parker, 46, of 2904 Kingsport Highway, allegedly ripped the door handles off a camper in an attempt to break into it, the victim told deputies. Parker was found by deputies in a nearby field crawling on his hands and knees. He allegedly identified himself as a man already in jail, Deputy Ricky May said in a report. Parker initially “began rambling and talking nonsense” when asked what his name was, the report said. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Prescription medications were stolen in a burglary between Sunday and Wednesday at an address on War Branch Lane in Mohawk, sheriff’s Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. The victim told deputies a rear door of the mobile home had been pried open to provide entry. The burglary remains under investigation.
A cordless drill, sander and other possessions were stolen between Feb. 15 and 25 from a mobile home in the 4300 block of Kelley Gap Road, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. The theft was reported Wednesday by the victim, who was in jail during the time the items were stolen. The drill and sander have a combined value of $200. A suspect is named in the report.
A counterfeit $100 bill was brought Feb. 22 to the Consumer Credit Union branch at 9175 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Mosheim police Chief Dustin Jeffers said in a report. A CCU employee identified the bill as counterfeit. The Rogersville woman who brought the counterfeit bill to the credit union told police that she received it from a person who owed her money, and was not aware the bill was fake. The bill was taken into evidence.