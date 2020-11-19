Lawrence D. Hicks, 55, of 760 Wisecarver Road, Mosheim, was charged early Thursday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Officers responded to a call on East Vann Road and spoke with the alleged victim, who said that Hicks came to her home and was trying to break the front door down. Hicks made threats to harm the alleged victim and a witness at the house, Officer Cody Greene said in a report. The alleged victim told officers she was in fear of physical harm. Hicks was later located at home by sheriff’s deputies. He was taken into custody and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Kimberly L. Cutshaw, 42, of 724 W. Main St., was charged Wednesday by Greeneville police with theft of property in connection with the theft of a car from the 700 block of West Main Street. Cutshaw called the owner Wednesday afternoon and told him the car could be located at an Old Baileyton Road address. It was recovered by sheriff’s deputies. The 1992 Toyota Celica is valued at $2,500. A records check found that Cutshaw also had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation. She was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
An employee of the Belk store in the Greeneville Commons on Tusculum Boulevard was charged Wednesday afternoon by police with embezzlement. Marcos B. Gatz, of 65 Bluebonnet Lane, was seen on surveillance video on Monday bagging a shirt and pair of jeans and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Gatz allegedly admitted to a loss prevention employee taking items from Belk “approximately once a week for the past two months,” the report said. He told a manager he would return all the items taken. Gatz was issued a criminal summons to appear in court.
A man shopping Wednesday afternoon in Walmart dropped his wallet on the floor and later reported the theft of $320, Greeneville police Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. The man told police he had a hole in his pocket and the wallet fell out. It was later returned to the customer service desk missing the money. The man was not sure where he lost the wallet in the store, the report said.
A man found Wednesday morning in an apartment in the Greeneville Terrace Apartments on Elk Street was charged with criminal trespass by Greeneville police. Dillon M. Carloss, 24, of 556 Kiser Loop, was trespassed in September 2019 from the apartment complex, Officer Kristina St. Laurent said in a report. Carloss was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A 2001 Ford sedan was stolen Tuesday morning from a Hollow Rock Lane property, sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report. The victim told deputies the car was there at 12:30 a.m. but gone by 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The car is valued at $1,300. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A 1992 Ford Super Duty truck was stolen between Saturday and Tuesday morning from the 400 block of Cove Creek Road, sheriff’s Sgt. David Love said in a report. The owner told deputies he was gone for several days and the truck was missing from his yard when he returned. A possible suspect listed in the report is also a suspect in a home vandalism and burglary Monday night in the same neighborhood, the report said. The truck has a flat dump bed and red side racks. It is valued at $12,000.