Michael J. Sliter, 52, of 25 Briar Patch Lane, was charged early Friday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license-3rd offense. Sliter was eastbound in the 1300 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway in a car with a non-working headlight. A traffic stop was conducted, Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. Sliter told police he did not have a driver’s license and a records check showed it was revoked, the report said. Sliter told police he had one beer earlier. He allegedly had slurred speech and did poorly on field sobriety tests. Sliter was also charged with having no proof of vehicle insurance and a headlights violation. He was held on bond pending a first appearance in court.
William A. Smith, 36, of 235 Shakerag Road, was charged Thursday afternoon by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith also had active felony arrest warrants for for burglary and theft of property valued over $2,500, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. A traffic stop was made on West Bernard Avenue at East Church Street on a truck driven by Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt. A records check showed Smith had the arrest warrants sworn out in Greene County. A search of a passenger’s purse turned up a plastic bag containing about one gram of suspected methamphetamine. Smith claimed ownership. Also found were syringes, a digital scale and plastic bags. Smith was held without bond pending a first appearance in court.
Deangelo M. Foster, 25, of Chattanooga, was taken into custody Thursday morning on a Greene County Criminal Court capias bench warrant charging him with especially aggravated burglary, three counts of aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, theft under 1,000 and especially aggravated robbery. Sheriff’s deputies served Foster with the warrant at the Greene County Courthouse. Bond was set at $100,000, with the condition he have no contact with the alleged victim.
Christopher S. Thacker, 24, of 372 Gravel Woods Road, Midway, was charged Thursday afternoon with domestic assault. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the address and determined Thacker and the alleged victim had gotten into an argument that turned physical, Deputy James Crum said in a report. The alleged victim had a gash on his forehead and dried blood on his face. Thacker had no marks but told deputies his hand “hurt from the fight,” the report said. Thacker was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was held without bond pending a first appearance in court.
A utility trailer was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday from the 6800 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway. The trailer was parked at the Circle Hills apartments in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. The trailer is valued at $1,500. A suspect is named in the report. A generator was reported stolen from the basement of a house in the 1000 block of Greystone Road, sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Price said in a report. The theft occurred between March 14 and 25, the report said.It was reported Thursday. The generator is valued at $500. A suspect is named in the report.
Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect in connection with an incident Thursday night involving the sale of a cellphone. The victim had placed the Samsung phone for sale on Facebook Market and was contacted by a suspect named in the report. The phone owner drove to a Doty Lane address from Gatlinburg to complete an agreed-upon transaction. “When it was time to pay for the phone (the victim) said that (the suspect) had placed a folded bill in his hand and took off running toward the bushes and disappeared,” Deputy Nicholas Foster said in a report. The victim discovered he was handed "a fake, torn-up” $100 bill, the report said. The victim “was advised for future sales to never meet at an individual’s home,” it added.