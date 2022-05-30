Dashana Berry of 816 Carson St. was charged with domestic assault Friday morning after she allegedly scratched another individual. According to the report by Greeneville police, the alleged victim told police that Berry also threw an umbrella that did not strike anyone. The incident reportedly occurred after Berry was “being loud and slamming things down” and was asked to leave.
Carolynn Lopez of 409 E. Church St. was charged with domestic assault Saturday evening after she allegedly struck another individual and broke at least one item in the residence. The alleged victim reported to Greeneville police that Lopez continued an argument from one room to another, punched him and then began breaking things upstairs. Lopez allegedly admitted to slapping the victim and throwing a picture.
Daniel and Ariene Ebel, both of 15 Ebenezer Loop, were both charged with domestic assault on Friday by Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputies. According to the report Daniel Ebel told deputies that Ariene Ebel threw a knife block at him during an argument, causing a cut to his wrist from one of the knives. Deputies also observed red marks on his neck, which Daniel told deputies Ariene caused by hitting him with a coffee cup. Deputies also observed red marks on Ariene’s arm, and she stated the marks were caused by Daniel when he shoved her against a wall.{&end}