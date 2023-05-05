Austin B. Cuthsaw, 22, of 575 Dashaway Road, Chuckey, was charged about 10 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-3rd offense. Deputies investigated a call about a vehicle in a ditch on Kingsport Highway at the intersection with Dashaway Road. The driver, identified as Cutshaw, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Cutshaw did poorly on field sobriety tests. He allegedly admitted to having “at least one drink” before the wreck, the report said. Cutshaw was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man seen removing packages from porches Wednesday afternoon was charged by Greeneville police with burglary and theft of property valued at less than $1,000. Charged was Ethan T. McGhee, 20, of 110 Woodlyn St. Officers responded to a burglary in progress call in the 200 block of Lake Street. Police were told by 911 dispatch that “there was a male subject going to several houses and removing packages from each porch. Information was also given that the male broke into a storage shed behind a residence,” Officer Alison Brooks said in a report. Officers were shown a picture of the man from a video surveillance camera. McGhee was located behind a church on Park Street. He eventually admitted to removing packages from three porches and showed police where he left the stolen items, the report said. Items recovered include office organizers, a charging battery, a torch, shoes and an air pump. McGhee was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
David K. Evans, 56, of 1006 Arnold Road, was charged about 3:30 p.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police went to an address in the 200 block of West Summer Street and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Evans struck him in the face. Evans was held pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A harp, antique table, china, antique baby bed and other possessions were stolen between April 9 and Tuesday in the burglary of a house in the 2400 block of Asheville Highway, sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Guffey said in a report. The owners told deputies that “weird things” had happened in recent weeks with their alarm system. When they went to the house, they found items missing and other possessions scattered around. A pair of hand trucks that do not belong to the owners were found in a room. The value of the stolen possessions exceeds $24,000.
Flowers, landscaping lights and a shepherd rod were stolen between Monday and Wednesday from a gravesite at a cemetery in the 400 block of Old Baileyton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brian Hiatt said in a report. The victim found the items missing when she went to care for the flowers Wednesday afternoon. The items are valued at about $30.