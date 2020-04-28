Nicholas A. Maulick, 35, of Montpelier, Virginia, was charged Friday night by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence following a crash on southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County. A 13-year-old passenger suffered injuries in the crash, Trooper Derek Turberville said in a report. Maulick struck a guardrail and the vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side. Maulick emitted an odor of alcohol and told troopers he had two beers earlier with dinner. Maulick failed field sobriety tests, the report said. The 13-year-old was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East for treatment of his injuries. Bond for Maulick was set at $1,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
Darius Greene, 68, of Slop Creek Road, Russellville, was charged Saturday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence. Troopers responded to a call about a man laying face-down on southbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 23 in Greene County. Greene was in an ambulance when troopers arrived. He had slurred speech but denied drinking any alcoholic beverages, Trooper Austin Burchett said in a report. Greene allegedly began to yell obscenities after being placed in a patrol car, the report said. He had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Paul L. Smelcer, 53, of 1275 Whirlwind Road, was charged Saturday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and filing a false report. Deputies responded to a crash in the 1200 block of Whirlwind Road where the driver had left the scene prior to their arrival, Sgt. David Love said in a report. Witnesses at the scene identified the driver as Smelcer. He allegedly appeared intoxicated and told witnesses he “could not catch a DUI” before leaving the crash scene, the report said. Minutes earlier, Smelcer called 911 Dispatch to report his sport utility vehicle being stolen. He was located at home and told deputies he and another man got into an argument and the man struck him on the head with a baseball bat before driving off in his SUV. Smelcer’s injuries were not consistent with his version of events. He was identified at the crash scene by witnesses as the driver, the report said. Bond for Smelcer was set at $11,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Tyler Wade Franklin, 25, of 100 S. Rufe Taylor Road, was charged early Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia. Franklin was a passenger in a car stopped on East Andrew Johnson Highway for running a red light, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report. There were two adults and two children in the car. Franklin had possession of about seven-tenths of a gram of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the report said. Bond for Franklin was set at $13,500 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
James W. Booker, 38, of 15 Bent Tree Lane, Mosheim, had a first appearance scheduled Monday in court on charges of reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and having an expired registration. Booker was also served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation when taken into custody Friday in connection with a Feb. 6 vehicle pursuit involving sheriff’s deputies. Booker was seen on Bent Tree Lane driving a vehicle using off-road red lights. There was prior knowledge that Booker had a suspended driver’s license, Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Booker allegedly sped up after an attempted traffic stop on Carters Valley Road and continued at increased speed on Lonesome Pine Trail. Booker allegedly passed a state Department of Transportation truck on double yellow lines and continued outbound at a high rate of speed, the report said. The pursuit was broken off due to weather conditions. Booker was taken into custody Friday night in a garage on Iron Bridge Road. He was held without bond pending his first court appearance.
Pricilla R. Brown, 32, of 365 Jr Gray Road, was charged Friday night with drug possession offenses after sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of a woman sitting on a porch in the 700 block of Chestnut Ridge Road. The homeowner did not know Brown, who appeared to be intoxicated and allowed deputies to search her purse and a duffel bag, Deputy James Crum said in a report.. A small plastic bag containing Suboxone was found. Another bag Brown was carrying held two Gabapentin pills, along with other pills that could not immediately be identified. Brown allegedly admitted using heroin and crack cocaine earlier in the day, the report said. She was charged with possession of schedule III and V drugs and public intoxication. Brown had a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a burglary between April 19 and Saturday at Refuge Independent Free Will Baptist Church, 430 Union Chapel Road, Afton. A fire escape window that had been screwed shut was forced open to provide entry, Deputy John Stills said in a report. Nothing was apparently stolen. Damage to the window frame totals $500.
A counterfeit $20 bill was passed Saturday night at the Quick Stop market at 601 Asheville Highway. The incident was reported Monday to Greeneville police. The store manager said the fake $20 bill was passed between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a report said. Police took the bill into evidence.
Greeneville police would like to speak with a man listed as a suspect in the theft Monday of $20 and a lottery ticket from a house in the first block of State Street. The victim said the suspect stays at the house frequently. The scratch-off lottery ticket is a $20 winner, Officer Courtney Mikels said in a report.{&end}